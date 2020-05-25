I few weeks ago, I implied I'd be writing about farts in church in my next column, rather than something as serious as the topic at hand. The next day, a local pastor called to say he'd share a story about bowel problems he experienced once from the pulpit after eating his grandmother's boiled cabbage the previous evening, on the condition that I not use his name. He preceded that by saying, "I suppose you were implying that people think farts in church are funny - and it's true, but I never could explain that sentiment."
Then a woman wanted to know why I was "always talking about farts," which is a "man thing, not something a woman should mention." I looked it up, and saw I had only used that word eight times since 2017. I told her that, and she said she had been reading my column for years and was certain she'd seen it before. A bit of further research showed I had referred to that particular bodily function as "passing gas" - but even that polite reference only added another three or four cases to the mix since 2010. Then there was the reader who sent the anonymous letter berating me not for the use of the word "fart" in an attempt to introduce levity to a serious subject, but for the subject itself. He or she thought I was "talking down" to readers, and pledged to cease being one of that group henceforth. I really can't win for losing.
But the pastor had a point - and in a way, so did the woman. Why do people - and dudes in particular - think farts are so amusing? Why do they often cup a hand under the opposite armpit and ratchet the arm up and down rapidly until they eek out a series of sputtering noises resembling that bodily function? On the other hand, why do people become so incensed at the mention of foul-scented air that the "doer" is punished for his temerity?
My third-grade teacher, Mrs. Adams, was one of the latter. She kept a paddle right by her desk, just in case something came up. It always did. On one occasion, we were engaging in a project that required us to be perfectly quiet. Suddenly, Mrs. Adams stood up and demanded to know: "Who let that pass?" At first, I was confused. I come from a long line of rabid and eternal Sooner fans, and a "pass," as far as I knew, was something the quarterback did from the wishbone formation that usually resulted in an interception. So I thought the noun in her sentence was "pass." A few moments ticked by, and then Mrs. Adams spoke again, this time in anger: "I want to know who let that pass!" You could've heard a pin drop. Then I smelled it, and I realized the noun was not "pass," but "that," standing in for "gas." I couldn't tell from whence the foul odor came, and not surprisingly, no one confessed; the threat of the paddle, resting on the chalk tray in front of the blackboard, hung over the room like a pall heavier than the stench. Mrs. Adams uttered a few more threats, then mumbled to herself about the disgusting nature of some kids, and all 30 or so of us untensed.
Journalists think farts are funny, too - sometimes. A retired journalist friend remembers a guy on her paper's ad staff who could never seem to get lucky. He resented the fact that the single women spurned his advances, so he got back at them by hanging around the elevator and waiting until one of them went upstairs. Then he would board the car with her, and pass gas. Usually the resultant odor was more obnoxious than disgusting, as was the sound, which my friend described as a cross between a tuba and a water buffalo. But one day, he forced the issue, and wound up filling his pants. His victim threw up in the elevator, and the night editor made the flatulent sales guy clean it up. The windy fellow never did get a date.
The snickering and giggling over gas-passing start at a young age. When my sister and I were in grade school, we used to make prank calls to the telephone operator. When the woman (it was always a woman in those days) expectantly said "Operator?" one of us would respond with a clever quip before hanging up. One day, we decided to accuse The Operator of passing gas. One of us dialed "O," made a raspberry sound, and then said, "Shoooo-eee, Operator!" and hung up. We got to feeling bad about that, so we forced our brother to call The Operator and apologize. She said, "That's OK, honey; don't do it again." Only years later did we realize whoever intercepted the apology probably had no clue what it was for.
You know those dryers on the walls of the restrooms used by joints too cheap to buy paper towels? I hate those things. First of all, you have to waste three or four minutes rubbing your hands together maniacally before they're dry enough that you can finish the job on the front of your shirt. The second problem I've noticed only since I've gotten old and lost most of the collagen in my hands, leaving me with paper-thin, wrinkly skin: If you cup your hands together a certain way under the air nozzle, a noise like a wet fart sputters forth. That happened to me twice during a trip to Six Flags a couple of years ago, and the first time, a girl of about 8 giggled and said, "It sounds like you let a toot, only there's no smell." Another time, while in line at a local deli, someone passed one of those silent-but-deadlies. No one claimed responsibility, though several people uttered "oh-my-gods" under their breath, and a snickering boy of about 12 provided the information that "he who smelt it dealt it."
I can't think of any incidents in church sanctuaries as funny as the one the preacher described, but I recall a couple of cases when brazen gas-passing caused even me to drop my jaw. A few years ago, as I was leaving the natatorium at NSU, a guy passing by me suddenly stopped, lifted his leg slightly, and honked a fart that sounded like a blast from an out-of-tune trombone. I thought about pushing him into the pool but figured I'd be in trouble. And several years ago, when I was interviewing people for a reporter position, a candidate called and said he wanted me to talk to him over the phone without the benefit of a resume. I told him that's not how it's done. He kept insisting; I kept demurring. I guess the pressure of the conversation got to be too much for him: He passed gas loudly, for about three seconds, and then excused himself nonchalantly. He didn't get the job.
I think now I understand who the Rolling Stones were talking about when they sang of "Jumpin' Jack Flash." We don't want to know him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.