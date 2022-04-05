In 2020, the Northeastern State University Symposium on the American Indian was canceled due to the pandemic. Last year, it was a virtual event, and though organizers deemed it a success, it wasn't quite the same for those who had been attending it for years.
Now, in 2022, it's again an in-person celebration, and if the first day is any indication, it's going to be a major success.
The symposium began on campus as a one-day event in 1972, more or less as a way to introduce people to the cultural and historical aspects of Indigenous tribes. It wasn't "Cherokee-centric," as attendees noticed right away, but embraced a number of Native peoples. Over time, it evolved, and now features a full week of speakers, workshops, traditional games, and films. Visitors from all over the world are intrigued, and show up to help broaden their understanding of Indigenous Americans.
The theme of this year's symposium, which runs through April 9, is “Fulfilling Our Ancestors’ Dreams.” According to Sara Barnett, director of the Center for Tribal Studies, that label is inspired by a quote from the President of the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College Dr. Twyla Baker: “I am a pre-Columbian, post-modern, walking talking anachronism. A throwback to the future, the dream the old ones dreamed.”
This is more appropriate than many folks understand. Barnett went on to say this: “Indigenous authors, lawyers, health care professionals, teachers, philosophers and leaders are using their education for the good of their families and their tribal communities. These emerging scholars and leaders are indeed standing on the shoulders of our ancestors, not taking for granted the sacrifices made in order for us to carry on our culture and the legacy of resilience.”
The symposium has a clear focus on education, as well it should. It takes place on a foundation of history laid by the Cherokee people when they were forced into Oklahoma on the Trail of Tears. Seminary Hall is the bedrock of this intricate structure of learning, and there's no better place for the symposium than NSU, since the Cherokees always placed a premium on education.
The speakers have been immersing attendees in rich traditions of American tribes. A few surprises may come up; attendees always come away with information they didn't have before, and in today's climate, the more we know about the original inhabitants of this continent and their incalculable contributions to who we are today, the better off we are as a society.
“The focus of these presentations will be on creating a space for the audience to acquire new perspectives, to see these topics through an Indigenous lens,” Barnett said. “As a result, the audience will better understand contemporary Indigenous scholarship and its relationship to the history of Indigenous people here in the United States. Each of the presenting scholars brings with them their own experience, education and tribal histories, and will address the areas of culture, language and philosophy in their presentations.”
It's worth your time to check it out. Here's the schedule: https://offices.nsuok.edu/centerfortribalstudies/NSUSymposium/default.aspx.
