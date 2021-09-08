Elsewhere in the Thursday, Sept. 9, edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press, readers will find pages commemorating the terrorist attacks of 9/11, 20 years ago this Saturday. This is not a slice of history Americans want to celebrate, but one that we must never forget.
The short stories, photos, and timeline pay tribute to those who died on the planes that crashed into the World Trade Towers and the Pentagon, and into a field in Pennsylvania. They also honor those who sacrificed their lives for others – both in rescue operations, and later, from diseases caused by the toxic environment at Ground Zero. And they remind us, too, of the service of those who survived, but who have never forgotten – and in many cases, have continued to suffer the after-effects of that terrible day.
Ralph Winburn is one of these people. This much-admired Tahlequah man was on an EMS team in New York City, retrieving bodies from the rubble. He's told his story before, in the pages of TDP; and was gracious enough to do so again to mark this solemn 20-year anniversary. Every time he speaks of it, readers – and indeed, TDP staffers – learn something new about the role he played, and how he viewed it.
Across the CNHI landscape – which includes newspapers throughout the eastern half of the U.S. – reporters were able to find people with stories, and with memories, of those days. Among the group are soldiers, emergency personnel, students, and people who had worked in that part of NYC before the attacks occurred. These experiences were cobbled together to produce pages 3B-5B, and then, Winburn's story is on 8B. We believe readers will find all of this illuminating, even if heart-breaking – but necessary. Heroism, and personal sacrifice, can never be upheld enough.
This Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6:30 to 10 a.m., NSU's Doc Wadley Stadium at Gable Field will be the site of the ROTC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. NSU's ROTC group hosts, but local firefighters are also part of this annual commemorative event, which was called off last year due to COVID-19. The participants climb approximately 18 flights of stairs to symbolize the 110 stairs climbed by first responders in the Trade Towers. It is always an emotional experience, as well as a grueling one, because the participants know that while they may be safe, they are reenacting a scenario that many did not survive.
The public is invited to watch the stair climb, as well as participate; the children of firefighters usually take part. TDP will have a report in the Tuesday, Sept. 14, edition about this bittersweet event. In the meantime, we invite readers to remember, to reflect, and to contemplate the stories of those whose acts of love and sacrifice represented, in the best way, what the true spirit of America is supposed to be.
