Judging by the TDP Facebook timeline, where the followers number 29,000 and climbing, most area residents aren't yet on the same page about how restrictive the partial lockdown should be, or even what it should be called. Is it a "shelter-at-home" order, or a "stay-at-home" request?
There's one segment of the population – especially those with autoimmune disease or elderly folks in their families – who want the strictest lockdown possible. They want no one out and about for any reason except an emergency, and they'd like grocery stores to set up queue lines and restrict entry to fewer than 10 people at a time. They'd like the "essential" businesses limited to only those that provide food and sustenance, lifesaving medicines, and other items without which a person can't survive. And of course, they want law enforcement officers, doctors and other emergency medical personnel on duty, but heavily laden with "personal protective equipment" (PPE). And they'd like law enforcement officers to cite individuals and businesses that violate the order.
Then there's the other segment of the population. Those people fear that any attempt to enforce measures that intrude upon personal freedom is the first step to a police state. Although Police Chief Nate King assured listeners in a video Tuesday afternoon that his officers would not be showing up in "riot gear" and forcing compliance of the city's partial lockdown at gunpoint, he said fines could be levied against those who persistently violate the regulations. And that possibility has some people convinced that we're headed for a form of martial law. They object to being told what to do and when they can do it, and feel the loss of liberty would be just as bad as contracting COVID-19.
There has to be a happy medium, and instead of attacking community leaders for trying to safeguard Cherokee County residents, they ought to think about helping them, rather than hindering them, as they face an unimaginably difficult situation.
Criticism of elected officials is the right of Americans, and many would argue it's our duty. Those who stubbornly defend high-ranking public figures – no matter how ill-equipped they are to serve the people and how many wrongdoings they perpetrate – are more like bleating sheep than free-thinking citizens. But criticizing just for the sake of hearing one's one voice, or seeing one's words on a computer screen, is self-serving and counterproductive.
For those who would like our city and county officials to do more, the most important thought to keep in mind is this: Officials at the local level cannot step past the boundaries imposed by the governor. In the case of Gov. Kevin Stitt, his goal was to make Oklahoma's economy one of the top 10 in the country, and COVID-19 has severely hampered his progress in that regard. That's likely why he's reluctant to lower the boom and close down almost every business. His list of "essential" operations is extremely generous, and local officials must adopt a wait-and-see attitude before they tighten restrictions more than they already have.
The best thing Cherokee Countians can do right now is stay home, unless they absolutely must get out and about. This is not the time to be belligerent and defiant of authority, though a healthy dose of skepticism and a watchful attitude is always prudent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.