When a link to an important story is posted on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page, it's almost inevitable that someone will complain because the newspaper had the gall to charge them for reading. Recently, a follower erupted in the digital equivalent of screaming: "HAVEN'T YOU HEARD OF ADVERTISING?"
Matter of fact, we have – and so have a number of savvy local businesses. They've come to realize that the print subscriber base of TDP and other newspapers doesn't tell the whole story. There are folks who exclusively read the e-edition – which is exactly like the print edition, jot for iota – and others who prefer to get their news from the website itself.
The website is a rich source of information – not just from Cherokee County, but from around the state, country and world. The "news hole" may be limited in a print newspaper, but online, there's virtually no limit to – well, the virtual. So stories from the Associated Press and sister newspapers find their way onto the website, and readers who subscribe to digital access only not only find that choice frugal, but they get an endless supply of news, updated around the clock.
But back to those people who think newspapers don't have a right to charge for their news. It bears asking where such people think newspapers get their money to pay their employees' salaries, the utility bill, the newsprint costs from the printer, the ink, and the back-end programs that run the websites, e-editions, and more. Just as newspapers ask "readers" to pay for access, we, too, must pay for the services. With the addition of digital platforms, advertising doesn't even come close to covering the costs newspapers now face – especially with the tariffs imposed a few years back.
One of the reasons we put links on our Facebook and Twitter pages is so followers who don't subscribe can chose which stories are the most important to them, and for which they may use their five to seven "free clicks" for each device they own. It's also to point busy subscribers to the stories we feel are most apt to get their attention. Because of the tendency of a handful of malcontents to make legally problematic comments, we don't usually post crime stories, though there are exceptions. Nor do we post editorial comments, though occasionally we might introduce a columnist that way.
We do want non-readers to check out what we have to offer, though, and to know they'll be able to do so without using one of their free clicks. So for a few months, we are going to mark certain stories FREE READ. This will indicate that story has been marked as "breaking." Although that doesn't necessarily indicate the story is of an urgent nature, it does mean the piece is in front of our pay wall – which means anyone can read it for free. This service will be limited, because otherwise, it wouldn't be fair to our loyal subscribers – who really do feel our employees deserve to be compensated for their hard work.
Among the items that will continue to be in front of the paywall are stories from two of Oklahoma's finest nonprofit, independent investigative journalism organizations: Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier. We strongly urge our readers to check out their work, and then to support them with donations if possible.
As always, we welcome feedback. Email us at news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
