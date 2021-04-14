Like every other individual and business during the course of the pandemic, the newspaper industry has gone through difficult times. Balancing the Fourth Estate's mission of providing access to the most critical information, while still making enough money to remain afloat, is no easy feat.
Even before the pandemic hit, segments of the information industry was under assault, and under threat. While community newspapers escaped some of the worst of the fallout, layoffs and consolidations have still been necessary – and painful. All executives and managers must weigh the options: Do we allow lower the standards of the product slightly, or do we impose minor price increases?
If newspapers are to continue doing the job they've been tasked with since the founding of our democratic republic, then we – like everyone else – must opt for the latter. It doesn't happen every year, and in certain aspects, not even every five years. But some small rate adjustments are about to take effect May 1, and in the interest of transparency, the Tahlequah Daily Press wanted to let all our readers know, so they can take action to set in stone – at least for the time being – the prices they're paying right now.
The most noticeable change will be for rack sales. About a year ago, TDP went from five print editions a week to three: Tuesday, Thursday and the weekend edition. The remaining editions – Wednesday and Friday – are digital only, published as e-editions accessible on our website. Our content did not fall off; indeed, we offer far more than we did before, considering the availability of state and national stories from across the country on our website. In consideration of our readers who don't yet have internet access, we did move around some features – for instance, our locally written columns and faith news – to appear in print editions.
As of May 1, the Tuesday and Thursday editions – which will not decrease in content – will cost $1.25. The weekend edition will remain at $2. In return, we should have even more content in our digital editions. And that "sticker shock" can be staved off through a variety of options. More specific details will be forthcoming, but for now, it should suffice to say that for those with internet access – especially those with smart phones – digital is the most economical way to go, and it allows access to far more news than most reasonable people could consume in a given day. The website is regularly updated with fresh material, and includes everything in both our print and digital editions, plus much, much more. There are very low introductory rates – as low, in fact, as $93 a year, with a small activation fee. Digital-only subscribers won't notice much of a difference.
For print subscribers, the increase is also fairly small, and a senior rate is available, though for a time, it wasn't in some markets. Mail delivery is still available for outside the county, and of course, will always be offered in-county – as long as newsprint is available, anyway! We know many people like to hold a physical paper in their hands, and for those, we urge subscribing for a year – or longer, if they can afford it – to avoid the immediate increase, although it's not bad. And with EZ pay, subscribers don't even need to think about renewal; the prices is automatically taken from a checking account or credit card.
Raising rates is an action all newspapers dread and regret, but production costs in any industry continue to rise, even when wages and staffing numbers don't. We are deeply grateful for the support we receive from our community, and pledge to return that support however we can.
