Whether you believe COVID-19 is a hoax, or exaggerated, death should be no laughing matter. Yet for some, it is – and seeing a "laughing" emoji as a reaction to news that someone died or is gravely ill is repugnant. For that reason and others, media outlets are rethinking their approach to social media. The media's job is to disseminate authentic news so readers and viewers can stay informed. It is not to monitor social media comments that devolve into hate speech or disinformation.
Until a few months ago, if a business had a page on Facebook, it could allow comments on all posts, or none. But now, comments on individual posts can be limited. Those who manage social media pages understand the damage "trolls" can inflict. A customer thinks he got overcharged for a sofa, or milk from the grocery store turns sour before the expiration date, and the irate customer goes on the business's timeline not just with a poor review, but with lies about the owner's personal life, with the express intent of ruining the business. Pretty soon, employees spend more time policing Facebook pages than selling products.
Not all trolls hide behind false personas. People who use their real names feel emboldened to attack from their safe space behind computer screens. Then there are fake accounts that commit libel, defame or invade the privacy of subjects of news stories, or other readers who comment on them. And when a Facebook page has nearly 32,000 followers, like TDP's, it's impossible to sift through the hundreds of comments drawn by certain stories, to weed out disinformation, filth and falsehood – even with the filter set to the highest level. When threats are made, Facebook may catch them, but not always, and the page administrator – usually one person in the newsroom – must deal with the problem. Facebook often hides comments deemed offensive or peddling false information, and it may ban fake accounts or those that violate its standards.
Media outlets like TDP occasionally ban commenters, too, if they persist in maligning others, misrepresenting the newspapers' mission or views, or presenting legally problematic claims. But with an open forum, monitoring would have to occur 24/7. Few media outlets have the staff to do this, but they want to share news and encourage dialogue. So the option of restricting comments means that while the paper can fulfill its mission, it can also hold at bay folks who have nothing better to do than cause trouble. These miscreants claim their "freedom of speech" is being violated, but they misunderstand the liberties guaranteed by the First Amendment. "Freedom of the press" is for the media, not for them.
TDP has had a group of informal "monitors" for several months, who identify as thus: six conservatives, four liberals, two libertarians and one independent. Most of the conservatives, and two of the liberals, recommended disabling comments altogether, at least for a time. It's not a bad idea; many followers have told us they no longer comment for fear of being attacked. Henceforth, TDP will still allow comments on posts, but if they become to violent or problematic, the comments will be turned off on the post in question. Repeat offenders – like those who "smile" in the face of illness or death, or push disinformation – will be banned. Also not welcome are fake accounts.
TDP clings to authentic science and evidence-based information, and upholds the value of education. While lively discourse is encouraged, we will not be a vehicle for lies, hate, and propaganda to advance a political agenda. We welcome volunteer monitors to let us know if they see something that violates our standards; just PM us.
All who seek information and rational discussions, and who care about the community are welcome here. Those who don't can find another forum.
