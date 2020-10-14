Regular readers of the Bible are familiar with this passage from Isaiah 11:6: "The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, the leopard shall lie down with the young goat, the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them."
That part of Scripture is poetry, embued with deeper meaning. But it might very well apply to high school students in Cherokee County, who are willing to take steps to combat COVID-19 that many adults have rejected as cowardly or anti-patriotic.
Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods says they've had no problems with students on their campuses. It helps that many are doing virtual learning right now, and though they earlier lost a few students to Epic, which is now locked in a battle with the state over misused funds, numbers are now holding steady at KPS. And the kids who are attending classes are willingly embracing and adapting to protocols; in fact, Woods expressed surprise at that fact. He said some of the new policies will probably be retained even after the pandemic is over.
The same is true at Tahlequah Public Schools. Superintendent Leon Ashlock acknowledges that distance learning - which involves about 30 percent of the district's students - has been "a struggle at times," but he said teachers and administrators are constantly working to improve the situation. Moving to Google Classrooms was a boon, and all students have laptops to use at home. Best of all, Ashlock said, students are doing a "great job" of wearing their masks - at every grade level.
Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate also reports cooperation among her students. The emphasis HPS places on community health and safety protocols has really made a difference.
It's a shame that many in this county who are adults - chronologically, anyway - can't take a page from the book these students are following. That's especially true now with cooler, virus-friendly weather arriving, a statewide uptick in COVID-19 cases, and the very real danger there won't be enough hospital beds to accommodate incoming patients. Mayor Sue Catron, in this week's column, expresses that concern. For Oklahoma City residents, lack of available beds at hospitals has already become a reality.
Though a mask mandate is in place, a considerable chunk of the local population doesn't follow it, and nary a day goes by that the Daily Press doesn't hear a complaint from someone who was targeted with verbal ridicule in Walmart for wearing one. A few complaints in the other direction have also been forthcoming - abuse aimed at people who, for medical reasons, don't wear masks.
What's more troubling than a seemingly growing rejection of masks is the casual attitude many who suffered a mild case of COVID-19 have toward others. They seem to forget others may be more vulnerable than they are, and they also firmly believe that they are now "immune" to the virus. There's no definitive evidence either way, and as Catron also pointed out, it's possible a person who thought she was over the virus could see it come roaring back with a vengeance. COVID-19 is not like the flu in its behavior, and anyone convinced they are one in the same is sadly misinformed.
Most rational people understand that children are our future, which makes them irreplaceable. It seems that now, they can teach grownups some valuable lessons. The prediction that the rest of us may be led by a child - or hundreds of thousands of them - appears to be spot-on.
