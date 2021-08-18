Was leaving Afghanistan a good move for the United States? For a certain segment of the population, it would have been until last year. But now, the removal of troops is being used as a political football. Those who were calling for withdrawal as recently as May are now condemning President Biden as having "blood on his hands."
In early 2015, President Obama repeatedly said he'd have the remaining U.S. troops in Afghanistan back home by the time he left office. It was one of his campaign planks; the war had become unpopular with Americans. But his grandiose plan didn't materialize. He began to realize there could be no military solution to the quagmire of that country, but still, many in the administration didn't admit that, and it's come to pass that some in command were deceiving the public.
Bringing the troops home was also a cornerstone of President Donald Trump's campaign. On April 18 this year, he took proper credit for starting the drawdown of troops, and said: “I personally believe that the predictions that the Afghan forces will collapse right away, they are not right. ...The real choices that the Afghans will face is between a long war and negotiated settlement. ... Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible.”
His comments didn't age well, and neither did others. On June 7, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he didn't see another "Saigon 1975 in Afghanistan." On June 17, Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said: “We are not withdrawing, we are staying, the embassy is staying, our programs are staying, we are working to make sure other partners stay." Blinken, continuing to mumble around the foot in his mouth, said on July 7: "The Afghan troops have 300,000 well-equipped [in the army] and an air force against ... 75,000 Taliban. The Taliban is not … the North Vietnamese army. They’re not remotely comparable."
The truth is, no matter how they may try to whitewash it, the Biden administration was taken off-guard by the sudden collapse of the government in Kabul. As far as "blood" on the hands of the president and his team, there was no way to avoid it: either it was more blood of American soldiers, or the blood of innocent Afghans caught in the fray. And successive presidents – from Trump, to Obama, and back to George W. Bush, who started this "war" in the first place – know this very well.
It's odd, however, that Trump – which was heading in the right direction by pushing for withdrawal – suddenly reversed course. Even more peculiar is the effort by certain websites to scrub all of his comments supporting immediate U.S. troop removal. Got news: Thousands upon thousands of screen shots, archives, and other evidence have recorded the sequence of events. They also show the breathtaking hypocrisy by those who supported withdrawal under Trump, but now are attacking Biden for following through.
There's more than enough blood to go around – including for members of Congress who wanted troop removal but now lambaste the method to this madness. It's a mess, and Biden will have to answer for it, but so will members of Congress who never risked their own necks in that hostile environment but are quick to condemn. Shame on them and the "armchair generals" in their ranks for their cowardice and disingenuity.
Despite repeated claims by opponents that Biden hasn't "owned" this part of the ongoing tragedy, on Aug. 17, he said this: "I am president of the United States and the buck stops with me." Yes, it does; but it started with someone else, and everyone tempted to blame Biden, Trump or Obama for all these fumbles should remember that.
