On Aug. 30, the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, thus ending a 20-year occupation. The exit has come at great cost, which includes the deaths of 13 American servicemen and women, and leaving behind thousands of U.S. allies.
Many have been critical of how Biden handled the evacuation. Congressman Markwayne Mullin told the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce that the administration has "blood on their hands." The Washington Post editorial board called it a "moral disaster." While some criticisms for Biden's actions are merited, others are not.
Biden was tasked with dismantling a teetering Jenga tower from bottom up, and unsurprisingly, it toppled into his face. The most prominent criticism Biden has faced is that he should have prepared earlier, but this argument does not necessarily pan out.
In February 2020, Donald Trump signed the Doha Agreement, and he planned to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, after the 2020 presidential election. This was in keeping with his campaign promises. But amid his falling poll numbers, Trump may have suspected the Jenga tower would not likely fall on his watch and that he would not bear the burden of that decision. Bit by announcing that the U.S. was intending to pull its troops from Afghanistan, Trump signaled to the Taliban that it could prepare to take over. There was no way of getting around this. Yet despite the high cost, Trump was right to sign the Doha Agreement. It would have been nearly impossible for U.S. intelligence to understand the extent the Taliban had prepared to take over, and how quickly they could have assumed control. When Biden announced the U.S. would remove its remaining 3,000 troops from Afghanistan on Aug. 12, within hours, the Jenga tower toppled as militants took control of the government.
Biden's critics say he should have evacuated Americans and U.S. allies months before removing troops, but it probably would have made little difference. There is no way the U.S. could have removed its allies without tipping off the Taliban. Had Biden attempted to exit in May or June, the Taliban would have moved in on Kabul and taken over months ago. According to Michael D. Shear, David E. Sanger, Helene Cooper, Eric Schmitt, Julian E. Barnes, and Lara Jakes of the New York Times, "a high-profile evacuation would amount to a vote of no confidence in the [Afghan] government and its forces."
Knowing that he would have to announce his exit strategy to mobilize the troops, other Americans, and U.S. allies, Biden chose to surprise the Taliban by announcing a quick withdrawal. He hoped such a removal would catch the Taliban off guard long enough to extract the troops and allies. Unfortunately for Biden, things didn't pan out the way he may have hoped.
Could things have gone better in Kabul? Yes. Critics, such as columnist Steve Fair, say Biden should have deployed troops out of Bagram Airfield, rather than the Kabul International Airport. It's clear Biden was too reliant on President Ashraf Ghani, hoping he could have offered him more time to remove troops, but within days of Biden's announcement, Ghani had jumped ship. The U.S. had processed 5,600 special visas from April to July, but it was not enough to meet the demand of fleeing Afghans.
By running for president, Biden agreed to play an unwinnable game. The U.S. had already agreed to abandon Afghanistan. The best time to get out was well before he ever took office. While many are placing the blame on Biden's exit strategy, or lack thereof, it is important to remember that the greatest blame needs to be placed on George W. Bush, the original architect of this unwinnable war.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.