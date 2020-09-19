"If Trump shot someone, I'd still support him, because he wouldn't have done it without a good reason."
That was the argument advanced a few years ago on the Daily Press Facebook timeline by a supporter of the president. The topic centered on Donald Trump's boast during his campaign: "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters."
Trump was being facetious or ironic, or making an exaggerated point about the blind loyalty of his followers. He was also telling the truth. So are those in his administration who say if he is not re-elected, some supporters may come out shooting. But the president doesn't need a member of the general public to risk life and limb in his defense, because he has Attorney General William Barr.
Whatever one thinks about Jeff Sessions, Trump's first AG, the man was right to recuse himself from the probe into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Even if Sessions wanted to stick it out, he had little choice. After all, despite his earlier denials of having met with any Russian operatives, it was later revealed Sessions had twice met with ambassador Sergey Kislyak. On its face, there's nothing wrong with that, but Sessions fibbed, and in this context, it seemed a bit shady. So rather than risk being a target himself, he let someone else stand in the cross-hairs. Afterward, Trump never let up on his criticism of Sessions. He made it clear he expected absolute loyalty from him and anyone else heading a department while he was in the White House. And he has that in Barr.
Impartial observers - if there is such a thing in this day and age - can see Barr is essentially acting as Trump's private attorney, albeit at the expense of U.S. taxpayers. Setting aside how Barr is acting as a shield for the president himself, one need look no further than the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for confirmation.
Flynn may go down in history as being the top-ranking official in this administration to fall into a legal quagmire from the Mueller probe. Like Sessions, he lied about Russian contacts. The difference here is that Flynn lied to the FBI, and he pleaded guilty to doing it. Even though a Trump pardon will be part of the ultimate equation, Flynn has not said he was coerced into confessing. But Barr now says the Justice Department should sweep the entire case under the rug. It would appear the AG is going to have that view about anybody who might have, at any time, been inside the Trump inner circle and who might be able to dish dirt, truthful or not, on the president.
Any rational person would find this disturbing. Although a president appoints the AG, who is then confirmed by the Senate, the AG technically works for U.S. citizens. He is not a president's personal lawyer, or lapdog, or whatever term one chooses to use. It boggles the mind how loud and pervasive the screams would be if Eric Holder or Loretta Lynch had done this while part of the Obama regime. And those screams would have been justified. As Libertarians have insisted for years, the executive branch has way too much power. If Trump wins re-election, he will make sure that power is increased. And if Biden wins, the precedent has been set; who's to say he would not follow his predecessor's example?
The blame for these atrocities lies squarely with the legislative branch, which is collectively quaking in its boots for fear of Trump and his supporters. It should not be that way. When voters go to the polls, they need to choose representatives who will be independent - beholden to the U.S. electorate, not whoever happens to be in the White House.
