Over the past few weeks, two issues have stirred up hornets' nests in Cherokee County. One involves the destruction of a mural painted by a respected Native artist on a downtown building. The other centers on a potential zoning change that could affect the entire complexion of the downtown historic district.
It's too late to save the mural, but a healthy respect for community, history, culture and tradition might have staved off what many consider to be a thoughtless misstep at best, and a tragedy at worst. The same collective respect for the opinions of others could affect the outcome of the second issue.
On Monday night, Aug. 1, the Tahlequah City Council is set to consider the rezoning of the original Reasor's building on the corner of Muskogee and Choctaw. No one who has lived in this community for any length of time could fail to understand the importance of that part of town not just to Tahlequah's history, but to its burgeoning tourism industry.
The question councilors face is whether they should allow rezoning of the property from a local commercial district, C-1, to C-2, for a general commercial district. That might not seem like such a big deal to the average person, but to those who are immersed in the rich heritage of this area, it could mark a major turning point.
The change would allow a welding supply store to take over the building. The owners aren't strangers from out of town; they're members of a highly respected local family who already have a key presence in the business community. But a welding supply house is a far cry from a grocery store – in terms of noise, traffic and appearance – and advocates for the historical facet of life in Cherokee County take umbrage with the proposal. They point to the Thompson House and French House, as well as other sites in the vicinity. And by "vicinity," most folks include the entire downtown corridor.
Some fear that while the welding business might not be a problem, future endeavors could use the property for heavier commercial activities in an area that is mostly residential. Others ask whether anyone would want to rent the Thompson House for a garden party, with a 1,000-gallon propane tank and delivery trucks right across the street. They wonder what impression tourists will have when they drive down a main artery into the city, just before they hit the downtown area, and pass what they argue is just a hair's breadth from heavy industry.
For the council, the decision may be agonizing, but it's no less so for the public. Everyone wants to support local businesses, but some think a line must be drawn. Among those raising the alarm is no less a figure than Beth Herrington, the area's most respected keeper of our flame of history.
A decision of this magnitude can't be made in a vacuum, and anyone who feels strongly ought to speak out. The best way to do that is to first talk to the councilor in your ward, and then attend the meeting. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 111 Cherokee Ave. Interested individuals who can't be present can join the Zoom meeting, ID 856 5537 8918, passcode 4560651.
No one with any sense opposes progress, but many folks do believe it should be made in increments, with thoughtful consideration of every angle before final decisions are made. That's the case with this rezoning plan, and many other elements of Tahlequah's continued growth. And every voice should count, not just the clamor of those who stand to benefit financially from any decision.
