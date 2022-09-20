On Sept. 19, the world said its formal goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning leader of one of the few true monarchies left in the world. Her death, and the events leading up to her funeral Monday, sparked a range of feelings in America, from profound sadness, to ambivalence, to outright hostility.
Social media was alight with passionate comments, with some praising her demeanor and good works. Others pointed out she was merely a symbol of oppression, and just another unfathomably rich person who deserves no adulation from adoring crowds. From the standpoint of rationale folks who do not succumb to hero worship, or demonization of everyone with a better lot in life than they have, the response lies somewhere in between.
Any student of American history knows the Revolution, from 1765 to 1791, wrested what would become the U.S. from the oppressive regime of an "empire on which the sun never sets." Many Americans are descended from British ancestors, and after all, they gave us our English language. But why would a body of people who rejected the crown for independence now embrace and mourn the loss of its wearer?
On the other hand, Native peoples in this country have good reason to resent not only what the queen stood for, but those who fought for this country's independence from her empire. Both sides of that conflict conspired to take land that had belonged to the Indigenous tribes since time out of mind, and despite a plethora of lip service, the greed and prejudice that drove these genocidal acts still simmers just below the surface – and sometimes, boils right on top of it.
It's proper to tip our hats to the departure from Earth of high-profile people who make a difference in many lives. But it's also proper to recognize that not everyone sees the queen and what she stood for in a positive light, and they have good reason for it.
