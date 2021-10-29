Law enforcement officials and medical professionals know it all too well, because they've seen it countless times. People who abuse animals will eventually graduate to targeting human beings.
That's why the miscreant who repeatedly kicked a cat must be held accountable. He should be charged and taken to court, where he would face a jury of his peers, many of whom will be animal lovers. And those who aren't bear careful watching, because folks who dislike animals don't generally have much respect for other people, either.
The Tahlequah Daily Press reported this crime last week, although the suspect's name did not appear in print. That's because TDP doesn't use names of those accused of crimes unless and until they are charged or arrested. Anyone can file a report at any time, accusing someone against whom they have a grudge. It's up to law enforcement authorities to decide whether these reports have merit. And that would include consideration by prosecutors as to whether a conviction can be obtained.
For the average person, it would be far more disturbing to read about the abuse of a child, or an adult, at the hands of some cretin who shouldn't be walking around free. But for others, it's just as bad to read about the abuse of an animal, because they consider pets family. Convictions have been obtained against people who have starved horses, or have chained dogs to bumpers and dragged them down the road. While neglect of an animal could be an accident - a product of forgetfulness or too many irons in the fire - the same can hardly be said of someone who deliberately beats a creature.
In the case of this cat, the man slammed the door on its tail, evidently cutting it off. The man supposedly admitted he kicked the cat after it bit him. It's safe to say that had his finger been lopped off by another person, he would demonstrate some type of aggression toward his assailant, though he might use his fists rather than his teeth - or more likely, a gun.
It was the man's wife who reported the assault on the feline, and more than one of the outraged people who commented on the story to TDP speculated the wife might be in danger, too. It's highly likely that a person with such a temperament wouldn't hesitate to beat the person who squealed on him to law enforcement.
So far, the deputy who filled out the report on the animal cruelty complaint hasn't seen fit to arrest the man or recommend charges. Hopefully this is because he hasn't accumulated enough evidence to make the case, and not because he doesn't see it as a serious matter. If the latter is true, that deputy or another will be taking future reports on this particular man, because abusers do not change their behavior, any more than a leopard changes its spots.
Word is that an investigator with the District Attorney's Office has asked for the photos taken of the mutilated cat. It's fair to say that DA Jack Thorp understands acts like these are often precursors to something worse. If the circumstances are as they were presented in the original report, the proverbial book needs to be thrown at this man, and maybe he'll learn a lesson.
