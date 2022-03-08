A question on the minds of many Tahlequah High School basketball fans today is, "How could this happen?" It merits an answer.
On Tuesday, sports social media channels around the state began circulating the information that Tahlequah had been using an ineligible player on the basketball court almost the entire season. It seems that a guard had been a senior at another high school during the 2020-'21 term before transferring to Tahlequah, and had initially been ruled eligible to play before the 2021-'22 season opener. Just this week, it was determined that the student was athletically eligible, but not so academically, because he purportedly graduated from the first high school.
We won't mention his name again, because of the hate spewed over that revelation in the initial story – the "you have no right!" sort of claims from people who don't understand how the Fourth Estate works and that the public is, in fact, entitled to this information. The name of the student is irrelevant, anyway – at least, as pertains to the original question: "How could this happen?"
The Tigers just ended their season against Claremore, and the ineligible player wasn't part of the lineup for the season finale against Claremore. Nor was he on the court when Tahlequah defeated Bartlesville to open postseason play. But he saw enough action – 12 games, scoring 13 points and averaging 4 minutes of playing time – to cost the Tigers their wins for the season through forfeiture. In other words, the Tigers now have a record of 1-24.
The media reporting the incident weren't belittling the young man, or assigning blame to anyone, although plenty of observers were curious as to how it escaped the student's notice that he had graduated. The coaches weren't being ripped apart by the media, either; they all spoke candidly to the Daily Press, and said they had no idea he was ineligible. The public wasn't quite so forgiving, and several made assumptions that the coaches looked the other way at the "malfeasance," though the player's stats are modest enough that this seems implausible.
Yet somewhere, somehow, the ball was figuratively dropped, and it behooves everyone involved to get to the bottom of the situation to make sure it never happens again. The incident is an embarrassment to Tahlequah's athletic program, the coaches, the previous school, and the student and his family. But it's grossly unfair to the young men who worked so hard all season, only to have it all swept under the rug by an incident over which they had no control.
School athletic departments have to find a better way to scrutinize new players, delving into their history to ensure they are eligible. It's possible this was a one-off incident – a case that fell through the cracks, and wouldn't likely be repeated. But it still casts a pall over high school athletic programs, and makes the public wonder if such things are more commonplace than we'd like to believe.
Despite this sad turn of events, the Tahlequah Tigers should still be congratulated for their excellent season, even if the wins are "officially" erased. These young people played their hearts out, and they have nothing to be ashamed of. To be sure, it's frustrating for them – especially for the seniors, who won't get another chance at the state playoffs. But they can all end the season knowing they did a good job, and everyone in the community is extremely proud of them.
We just hope steps are taken to ensure this type of history doesn't repeat itself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.