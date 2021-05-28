On Wednesday, the Oklahoma House advanced a bill to prevent public schools, higher education institutions or vo-tech training centers from mandating COVID-19 inoculations for students. Senate Bill 658 also bars singling out non-vaccinated people to wear masks.
Here we go again. Lawmakers who trumpet and stamp against additional laws have created another law just in case someone else tries to impose some minor infringement on their freedoms. It's hypocrisy at its finest, and is stripping away yet another layer of local control – which legislators claim they favor, but they're talking out of both sides of their mouths. Reminscent of infamous dictatorships wherein the storied "jack-booted thugs" demand to "see your papers," these public servants want educational institutions turn over information provided to parents about a school's immunization requirements, along with a child's immunization records or signed exemption forms.
One of the authors of the bill – Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore – asks this question: "Should the force of government be used to force citizens to do something they don't want to do, or should it be used to empower the rights of citizens?" The answer is no, but he seems to be missing a cogent point: His bill is forcing other citizens – school officials, faculty, staff, and parents and students who support vaccinations – to do something they may not want to do.
Oklahoma has always allowed exemptions for vaccinations, on religious or philosophical grounds or for health reasons. But West apparently doesn't realize this, or else he wants credit for advancing a liberty we already enjoy. He claims there has been a "push" in educational institutions to require "vaccine passports." We'd like the names of those schools, and from a reputable source, rather than QAnon or some other extremist website.
At least West and his bill co-author, Sen. Rob Standridge of Norman, are allowing schools a modicum of local authority. They're not outright forbidding schools from asking that masks be worn, but rather saying they must first consult with the nearest county or city health department. Unless they threaten to fire people at health departments – a heavy handed move that would surprise no one – it seems likely that if several cases of COVID popped up in a school, health officials would OK a mandate quicker than you can say "social distance."
West is pandering to a certain group of voters, who would strip others of their rights to ensure their own, since they don't understand we all share the same liberties. He hasn't considered the fact that many students – at least, here in Cherokee County – didn't mind wearing the masks; it was the adults who were complaining. But West has apparently decided their opinions don't matter.
In the meantime, Cherokee Nation and other entities are offering vaccinations to children as young as 12. Parents who want to send their children back to school, believe in the science, but are concerned their children might get COVID from someone else, can take action before the fall term. And those who prefer to shun masks and shots are free to take their chances – as, indeed, we all must do.
