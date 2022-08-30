The story hadn't been on the website 10 minutes before the complaint came in. Why, the caller asked, is the city again killing a popular seasonal attraction, the Snowflake Winter Festival?
For a few years, the ice rink had been on "hiatus" because city officials said they couldn't afford it. The caller asked how generous raises could be afforded for city employees when services for citizens - who, after all, pay those salaries - are off the table. But it's not that simple. Last year, the Tahlequah Sports League - led by Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff - decided to pick up part of the tab for a season. Other sponsors had also helped. This year, that expense has become untenable, as Ratliff explained in detail. Weather, he said, was a key factor - and would certainly be so again, as it had been every year of operation.
This is a story very much like the ages-old fable of The Little Red Hen. All the other barnyard animals are more than happy to partake of her bread, but when it came to planting the weed, harvesting it, baking the bread and every other part of the process, those who wanted to reap the tasty reward were nowhere to be found. Ratliff suggested other groups may still have time to test the waters, if they'd like to contribute toward the rink's reopening this year. There's no question that individual donations would be accepted as well. If you're one of the beneficiaries of the ice rink, or you have a little spare time or cash, call Ratliff or Mayor Sue Catron. They'll listen.
It takes a village - with this festival, and everything else.
