A big round of applause goes to Jamie Hale and her crew at Tahlequah Main Street Association, who have secured a spot among the top programs in the state.
Last week, the Oklahoma Main Street Center announced finalists for its annual awards competition, which includes 23 categories. TMSA snared top three nominations in eight categories.
TMSA President Austin Patton pulled no punches when boasting about the local team: "Tahlequah has clearly demonstrated it is one of the top Main Street programs in the state. As the president of TMSA Board of Directors, I can say without question that this organization, our team of passionate community members, work very hard to bring new investment and economic opportunities to the heart of Tahlequah - our downtown."
Among the local projects and programs getting the nod were the PocketSights walking tours; OKsWagen and Red Fern Festivals; and Ladies Night Out. Creativity and uniqueness of these projects have really been turning heads, and Patton is confident in TMSA's ability to score big. It's very possible, according to Hale, that TMSA could be named Main Street Community of the Year.
TMSA has been with us for many years - since the late 1980s, in fact. During that time, leaders have come and gone, and the program's fortunes have risen and - well, they haven't exactly fallen so much as retreated. There are a number of reasons why, and some have nothing to do with talent or diligence.
Back in 2019, Hale took the bull by the horns and began a series of innovations that have paid off tremendously, according to downtown merchants. Perhaps this came as no surprise to anyone who knows her. She was born and raised in Tahlequah, and while she ventured off for a few years to attend the California School of Culinary Arts, she ultimately came back home. And she hasn't forgotten her roots. Her first job, at 15, was as a waitress at The Shack Cafe. Like most of her generation, she spent time hanging out at the Redmen Shoppe, as well as Granny's Attic and the NSU Playhouse. She has made it a habit to keep her dollars at home.
Hers is a lifelong commitment to this area, and if that's not enough, she's a big roller coaster fan - something she shares with the TDP executive editor, though she may not know it!
The results won't be known until May 2, but in the meantime, best of luck to the TMSA crew. Also in the meantime, TMSA is always looking for volunteers who share the enthusiasm of the team. They meet at 5:30 p.m. every third Wednesday at the Armory Municipal Center. Or visit http://www.tahlequahmainstreet.com/about.html and sign up for TMSA's newsletter.
