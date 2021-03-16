It was perhaps inevitable – someone was finally arrested for refusing to comply with the city's mask ordinance. And while those who adamantly oppose facial coverings are angry about it, those who suspected the ordinance would never be enforced now have proof that it will be – at least, under the circumstances Police Chief Nate King has detailed several times.
The incident happened at a local restaurant, when a man became belligerent after being asked by an employee to put on a mask. Staff members said the man's family complied, but he said, “I’m sitting f****** here and I’ll be served right now.” When he was told to leave the property, he began cursing at the staff – as if they owed him service, which they didn't, even if he wore a mask.
The suspect initially refused to comply giving officers his name, and predictably, officers responded by warning he'd be arrested for obstruction. He apparently tried to resist arrest, and his wife even tried to get between him and an officer. She had to be told to "get back" – and frankly, she's lucky she didn't get hauled in, too.
It continues to amaze objective observers that the same people who ignore mandates to wear masks profess their unqualified support for law enforcement officers – even when their defiant attitude will eventually run them afoul of the law. It's also interesting, though, that more than a few followers of the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page suggested the restaurant employee must have bullied the customer, or even that a "request" to wear a mask wasn't a demand for compliance, and he therefore had a right to refuse. That's parsing, and as one savvy observer commented, it turns on facts not in evidence.
Got news. First, witnesses said the customer was the aggressor, not the staff. Regardless of the tone or intent of the employee, the fact remains that the city did have an ordinance in place. And even absent that, the restaurant had every right to require anyone on the premises to wear a mask.
When will the "freedom fighters" who view the eschewing of facial masks at the ultimate test of liberty finally understand that a private business can set rules as it sees fit? That's another bit of irony: Anti-maskers – and that's an apt label for those who refuse to wear masks – frequently accuse others of socialist leanings, when they believe they themselves have the freedom to bend private businesses to their will. Since they would need the government to enforce that "freedom," who, then, is the socialist, by their own definition?
COVID numbers may be going down, but we're not out of the woods yet, and wearing masks is still a viable form of protection. Those who don't like it can avoid businesses that require it. The police did the right thing by arresting this unruly patron, as anyone truly supportive of "blue lives" must concede. Hopefully others tempted to act the same way will take the hint.
