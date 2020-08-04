A brief kerfuffle erupted over the weekend when a group of young Native American activists brought to public attention a wooden "cutout" in front of a float operation along the Illinois River. By now, the furor should have died down, but it hasn't - thanks to the cesspool social media has become.
Arrowhead Resort is owned by the Spears family. By anyone's standards, they've been community leaders since time out of mind. The "patriarch," Jack, has been a member of every organization and served on just about every board and council Cherokee County has. Right now he's on the Tahlequah Public Works Authority board. His son David, main operator for Arrowhead, has been a popular and successful Tahlequah athletic coach for years.
The feature that drew criticism is not unlike many others at tourist attractions. The cut-out "holes" allow visitors to put their faces over the painted bodies for photo opportunities. The trouble with this one, though, is that it in many minds, it promotes stereotypes about Native Americans and turns their culture into a sideshow. It's the same issue now causing the angst concerning team mascots.
David Spears, himself of Native descent, candidly admitted he didn't find the painted board offensive, and he pointed out it was there when his family bought the establishment back in 1997, and he hasn't heard much about it since. That is undoubtedly the truth, because the Daily Press hadn't heard complaints about it, either - until a few days ago.
But David Spears agreed to take down the feature because, as he put it, he has "bigger fish to fry." And since he owns Arrowhead, it's his right to do the right thing. He, like any other savvy business owner, has the goal of supporting his family and community, not being the center of a controversy over racial issues.
Too bad his decision didn't end the brouhaha. It would have, for those who objected to the cutout. But some others, paradoxically, are offended by the notion that other people are offended. They ask, why now, when the board has been up for so long? The answer is simple, even if puzzling to some: The time has come. It's not difficult to look at the world around us and see how suddenly situations can change - and in many cases, that change is long overdue.
The Spears family made a prudent decision, and they will move forward with their lives. The people who want to criticize them for taking down the board need to find a way to get on with their lives.
