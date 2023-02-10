Anyone who has any connection with a journalist understands the newspaper industry is going through some trying times. From exploding costs of ink and newsprint, to competetion from fly-by-night online media, to demeaning politicians working to destroy the Fourth Estate with lies and incessant pejoratives like "enemy of the state," the challenges are real - and serious.
For several years, traditional newspapers have been making the transition to web-based publication. Although many subscribers still like the feel of the newspaper in their hands, a growing number are becoming accustomed to the convenience and portability of digital platforms. And those concerned with the environment have another reason for giving up their print editions. Indeed, most area subscribers don't even look at the e-edition, but rather scan the website every few hours for new information.
The Tahlequah Daily Press, and other newspapers in our company and others, print at the Muskogee Phoenix. This use of printing hubs is pervasive across the country, and it's a necessary element in our mission of "saving newspapers." But that goal can only be realized with creative solutions to series problems. The bottom line is this: Without a bottom line, a newspaper will cease to exist. And without a newspaper, a community is certain to founder. Politicians may lie, but statistics don't.
One way to ensure newspapers stay afloat is to charge for news. Since newspapers have always sold at the racks and via subscriptions, it's puzzling that some folks believe they are entitled to "free news" on the internet. A few years ago, some of the larger media outlets provided free access, but they had other means of supporting themselves financially. Community newspapers never had those resources, and increasingly, neither do the behemoth publications. But if we gave everything away, we could not pay our employees - and we deserve to get paid, even if that pay is modest.
As part of a regional imperative to streamline production and cut costs a bit, beginning Feb. 13, all papers printed by the Phoenix with have a 5 p.m. deadline to press. While this won't affect the Wednesday and Friday e-editions for TPD, it will affect the Tuesday, Thursday and weekend print editions. It will also impact our staff, who must recalibrate their schedules. It won't be easy, but we keep needs and interests of our readers at the core of everything we do.
A couple of years ago, we moved up the deadlines of our columnists to 4 p.m. two days before the edition of TDP in which their work appears hits the stands. We had flexibility before, but that is no longer the case. The same is true for church correspondents, whose reports have been due, for a few years, at 2 p.m. Tuesday for publication in the Thursday Faith pages. We also ask for cooperation from others who send in news and press releases for dedicated pages. For instance, we need items for the Tuesday Education pages Friday at 4 p.m., although we also publish that material in other editions. The most difficult transition might be for those who submit for the weekend Tribal and Business & Farm pages. We need that material no later than noon Thursday, because this is a large paper with many inside pages, and the executive editor needs time to design these.
Finally, we ask for patience not just from readers, but from advertisers and sources. Our reporters will have to adhere to strict deadlines, and while they'll be working ahead, they'll need the help of those about whom they're writing. Similarly, our ad copy deadline must be moved up, and without compliance, some ads might have to be left out. Please return our calls, emails and texts as soon as possible.
The good news is, we'll be producing just as much content as we always have. Already, most of our work appears online before it hits print. Total access will not change, and subscribers will get everything they've come to expect. But we will certainly listen to readers who wish to give their opinions on what items they'd most like to see in print, rathern than exclusively online - especially if they have scrapbooks. We're always open to suggestions. Just drop us an email, or a private message on Facebook. We'll do our best for you.
