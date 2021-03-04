There was a time when folks on both sides of the political aisle considered a president's children to be off the table for criticism. When talking heads made negative comments about the appearance of Amy Carter and then Chelsea Clinton, they were slammed by media outlets from both right and left.
That courtesy was extended to the Bush twins, the Obama daughters, and Barron Trump. The elder Trump children were fair game, since they put themselves in the spotlight and were involved at least peripherally in running the country while their father was in the Oval Office. But in the past few years, pockets of pundits have stretched themselves to the philosophical edges of the universe, and all bets are off. Now, a few media personalities are stooping so low they could do the limbo with a bar 6 inches from the ground. Even pets are fodder for their diabolical diatribes.
A week ago Friday, Newsmax – which bills itself as a "conservative" cable channel, though "purveyor of propaganda" would be more accurate – attacked President Biden's German shepherd dog, Champ. Greg Kelly, who continues to push baseless conspiracy theories about the election being "stolen," has now dragged an innocent animal into his crosshairs. This is repugnant by any standard, but especially from someone who claims to love animals. Clearly, Kelly only loves animals paired with people he admires.
“Did you see the dog? I want to show you something I noticed,” Kelly blathered, before brandishing a picture of Champ. “That dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care. I don’t know how much love and care he is getting."
Here's something others have noticed: Kelly is a poor excuse for a commentator, and he's no journalist. Where is the evidence to back his implication that the Bidens are neglecting this dog? He has none, because he's using the animal as a stand-in to demean the first couple, instead of focusing on policies with which he disagrees. Until Trump, pets of various types, breeds, and ages have lived in the White House. Why doesn't Kelly speculate on reasons the previous president eschewed pets, instead of ridiculing the current commander-in-chief for devotion to an aging canine?
Champ is 12 – that's old for a GSD – with gray around his muzzle. He's one of two GSDs that own the Bidens. Major, who is 3, is the first shelter dog to live at the White House. Perhaps Kelly would like the Bidens to have Champ euthanized before he gets longer of tooth? What's next, an essay opposing elderly human beings who are gray and wrinkled and no longer physically attractive?
Kelly isn't the only Newsmax staffer with a distaste for animals. Craig Shirley quipped that Champ looks “very dirty and disheveled and very unlike a presidential dog.” Shirley needs a better prescription for glasses, and it's fair to wonder if he has looked into a mirror lately. He's not exactly George Clooney.
These men and others of their ilk ought to set aside time for introspection. Kelly's comment that the "dog looks like, I’m sorry, from the junkyard" is revealing. The same observation might be made of this prevaricating pair – although its their behavior and their inner selves, rather than their physical appearance, that make the junkyard an ideal spot from which to spew their petty bile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.