There was a time back in the mid-'80s when a few dead people were caught voting around here. There was also a time when an overzealous Democrat went through nursing homes and cast ballots for someone who may not have been the choice of the elderly residents. But in neither case would those hijinx have made a difference in the outcome of the elections.
Everyone should vote, and every vote really does count. There have been local elections wherein a candidate won by just a couple of votes. Although it does very much matter who the winner is in every race, it’s just as important that citizens play their role in society. The right to vote isn’t enjoyed in every country, and it should be exercised.
There have been cases of fraud in the election process, just as with anything else. However, the allegations made by President Trump and many of his allies that mail-in voting is rife with fraud are ludicrous claims with no basis in fact.
Trump showed his hand by commenting if mail-in voting were allowed, Republicans would never win another race. That’s patently untrue, and it’s also insulting to the legions of committed Republicans who have served their constituents well. Moreover, it’s an outrage against all Democrats, because it implies they are, by and large, crooked as a dog’s hind leg.
The truth is, Trump isn’t afraid Republicans will suffer widespread losses if mail-in voting is widespread. He’s afraid he will lose. He knows that many people do not vote due to illness, frailty, poverty, or lack of access to a polling place. Mail-in voting would allow more people to take part in the process, especially with a pandemic underway. These voters are being denied their rights, through no fault of their own. This is not what the Founding Fathers intended.
Most high-ranking Republicans – either those in elected office or those who serve as election board secretaries or precinct workers – know that mail-in voting does not translate into a higher incidence of malfeasance. The same checks and balances used for in-person voting would safeguard mail-in ballots. The only problem would be that the outcome of certain races might not be known on Election Day, but within a week or two. That could be deemed problematic by some because a person who initially appeared to be the winner of a race could ultimately lose. That can readily be seen when comparing absentee ballots in a local election to those cast at a precincts. Oftentimes, the absentee votes indicate one winner, but at the end of the day, someone else is victorious.
The fly in the ointment is the U.S. Postal Service, which Trump seems to be doing everything he can to put out of business. This, too, is anathema to the framers' intent. The man Trump put in charge of the USPS has vested interests in competing delivery services. If anyone has noticed a longer delay in mail service, they can blame Trump and this Louis DeJoy character. Look him up. He is the one who should be put out of business, not the millions of postal carriers who have, for generations, followed this credo: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."
Trump may have overplayed his hand with his attacks on the USPS in the mail-in balloting system. His most ardent fans would still hold him harmless if, as he said, he shot someone on a busy Manhattan street. But other Americans may look askance at what’s happening and rally for a system that serves all Americans, not just the select few who, like sheep, will listen to the call of beloved leader, rather than the cry of the country itself.
