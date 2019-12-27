First lady Melania Trump is correct to respond defensively to the mention of her 13-year-old son, Barron, during impeachment proceedings. That was a low blow; no matter what Americans may think of the boy's parents, he shouldn't be fodder for the gristmill.
But if Mrs. Trump wants to be taken seriously in her "Be Best" campaign against bullying, she ought to stand firm against attacks on all young people, not just those who support President Trump and his policies. Instead, her office opted last week to excuse a Twitter assault on Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist who has emerged as a leading voice decrying lack of action by world leaders to combat climate change.
Social media made Thunberg a hero, probably because she's such an unlikely advocate. Using subtle humor, she has spoken out about the growing threat to global security. Thunberg also has Asberger's Syndrome, which is on the autism spectrum – and that makes her a champion to all young people challenged by disabilities. Her status should be a beacon in Cherokee County, which has become a haven of support for special needs kids.
Thunberg might have gone largely unnoticed by President Trump, who earlier had complimented her on Twitter. But when Time Magazine named her Person of the Year a couple of weeks ago, that was too much to let pass without comment. Trump tweeted: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"
A grown man verbally ridiculing a teenage girl on Twitter is troubling, though not unsurprising in this dog-eat-dog world. But when the attack comes from the leader of the free world, it's startling, outrageous, and embarrassing. And given her purportedly anti-bullying platform, Mrs. Trump's failure to at least gently chastise her husband is disappointing.
When Mrs. Trump's office did respond to the public anger over the president's tweet about Thunberg, it was only to remind her followers that Barron "is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches." Good point; Thunberg chose to put herself in the spotlight, and arguably has to face any criticism that comes her way. And Trump is known to be a climate change skeptic. But in this case, his response looks less like a dismissal of Thunberg's calls to action, and more like jealousy that Time didn't again name him Person of the Year.
Many observers – including more than a few of his supporters – fervently wish Trump's thumbs would become hobbled, because he does his global reputation more harm than good when he takes to Twitter. In this case, he pushed his own wife into the cross-hairs – something to which many American women wouldn't take kindly. But as an immigrant, Mrs. Trump may look at marital balance through a different lens – although she adopted the protective posture for her child that any decent mother would.
Children are our future, and they deserve protection from – and sometimes against – the adults around them. That's true whether the child is Barron Trump, Greta Thunberg, President Obama's daughters when they were underage, and before that, Chelsea Clinton. Trump's supporters from this area should speak to him in a way that he understands, and let him know that in this case, he stepped over the line.
Democratic opponents are fair game for the president; children who are trying to change the world we are leaving to them shouldn't be.
