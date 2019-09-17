An interesting discussion ensued during a public hearing last week over city zoning ordinances. Two local residents cited children as their primary concern, and worried that a bed-and-breakfast within 300 feet of a school might attract pedophiles.
Children should always be the top concern, so it's prudent to keep casinos, bars, liquor stores, smoke shops and vaping shops a distance from schools. But setting a rule that would prohibit tourist-related establishments within 1,000 feet of a school is neither necessary nor prudent, and it takes a legitimate concern overboard in a way that could hamper community growth. As it stands, sex offenders cannot live within 500 feet of a school or 2,000 feet of a public park. That's common sense. Just as a leopard can't change its stripes, a child molester cannot change his "sexual preference" - any more than a heterosexual can suddenly become attracted to the same gender, or a homosexual can be turned "straight" through therapy.
Convicted pedophiles have to register with law enforcement, to ensure they don't set up housekeeping too close to where children gather. But sometimes, they don't register. The Daily Press frequently reports on cases wherein a molester changed his address, and failed to notify authorities. When these deviants refuse to meet their obligations, they should receive the harshest punishment the law will allow. But while molesters have to live somewhere, there's no evidence they home in on B&Bs for their predatory bases. If society assumes B&Bs attract pedophiles, it must make the same case for hotels, motels, and anyplace else open to the public. After all, a child molester could just as easily hang around an antique shop or art studio to prey upon kids.
Craig Clifford, a well-respected citizen who has been involved with philanthropic projects for years, was among those who said he "cannot comprehend the linkage" between pedophiles and B&Bs. He said he'd like to see studies validating that claim, and he's not alone. Even if such studies existed, targeting B&Bs this way would put a community on a slippery slope.
Steven Wright, who operates AirBNBs, explained the process for registering to stay. Occupants must provide names and photos, email addresses, phone numbers and credit cards. AirBNB crosschecks applicants' names and dates of birth with other registries, and if one comes up with a flag, the individual gets the boot. Wright pointed out he doesn't think people with black marks on their records would want to subject themselves to more scrutiny. But even more cogent was his argument that no one "batted an eye" about hotels on East Downing within 750 feet of two elementary schools. And though pedophiles haven't been known to lurk about, drug dealers have. Some would argue pushers are just as much a threat as pedophiles.
Finally, the list of known pedophiles is just a scratch on the surface. At any moment, an otherwise upstanding renter of a house, occupant of a hotel room, or customer of a shop could choose to act on dark fantasies he's harbored for a long time.
Wright and other property owners, as well as the Tahlequah city officials, all have children, and in some cases, grandchildren. They want to protect their kids and others just as much as anyone else, and it stands to reason they will act rationally when it comes to zoning with this issue in mind. We're confident we can trust them to do the right thing.
