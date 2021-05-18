When Harvey Price left a message on our editor's voice mail saying he was going to retire as band director from Grand View School, she didn't believe it. In fact, when she made the assignment to a writer to do the story, she commented, "I'll believe it when I see it."
She was right, of course; Price just couldn't bring himself to do it. And Price's loss of a complete slate of leisure – which might have been spent traveling extensively or working perpetually on his home in Muskogee – is the gain of budding musicians in Muskogee. Between the time he placed the call to the Tahlequah Daily Press and we got back with him, he'd picked up yet another gig.
Price is well over 70; he has to be. Not that he would mind telling his age, but simple math can get close, since he was directing the Tahlequah High School Orange Express when the TDP editor was in band at Fort Gibson – and she's 61. Furthermore, our columnist, Randy Gibson – who is about to turn 56 – says Price came to Tahlequah from Spiro when Randy was in sixth grade. And our editor's son went through the Tahlequah band program with Price at the helm.
Few people can boast remaining in the same profession, and doing it successfully, for as long as Price has. For several years now, after he left Tahlequah, he's been at Grand View, and built a program there from the ground up that is now huge – especially for a rural school. His stellar reputation is evidenced by the fact that schools keep knocking on his door, despite his age. And why not? The man never runs out of energy, and he never stops caring about kids.
Price is a traditionalist in many ways. He favors the music of John Philip Sousa over the head-banging rock 'n' roll at least a few of his students like. In other ways, he's a card-carrying progressive: Over the years, band parents – many of whom subsist on very modest incomes – will attest that Price always managed to find ways for their kids to participate. He knew what fundraisers would work, and on trips, he always made sure the most affordable restaurants and sightseeing jaunts were on the menu.
No doubt musicians from Cherokee County who range in age from 12 to 63 will be sorry that Price will no longer be part of the landscape here. In a way, he's going home, since Muskogee is where he lives. But he has made an indelible mark on band students and families and beyond, and on the entire educational community here. We wish him well – and long may he continue to exert his influence in Muskogee!
