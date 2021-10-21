There's a rather crass meme going around on social media these days, but considering how its subject and his idol have treated other people, not many feel guilty about sharing it. It features a photo of an unshaven, blotchy-faced Steve Bannon, and the most popular phrasing over it reads: "If body odor were a person..."
Bannon labels himself a "media strategist," based on his status as a founder of Breitbart "News," a propaganda arm of the extremist right, and like its extreme leftist counterparts, is about as objective as a sand bass in Lake Tenkiller. But Bannon is best known as a political adviser to Donald Trump. He's been embroiled in controversy since Day One, and is now being investigated by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Tuesday evening, that panel of seven Democrats and Republicans gave unanimous approval to a criminal contempt report against the man after he defied a subpoena. The House on Thursday passed a resolution finding Bannon in contempt of Congress and asking the Justice Department to prosecute him for refusing to cooperate with a probe into the insurrection. The resolution passed 229-202, mainly along party lines, though nine prescient Republicans joined the Democrats. They're seeing into the future, and what failure to hold Bannon's feet to the fire might portend.
Bannon also missed a deadline to turn over documents the panel demanded. As with any other situation like it, his defiance suggests he's got something to hide. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, suggested that very thing: "Maybe he's willing to be a martyr to the disgraceful cause of whitewashing what happened on Jan. 6 — of demonstrating his complete loyalty to the former president."
That loyalty is incomprehensible, unless money or other vestiges of power are at play. Or perhaps Bannon is deluded enough to believe his own claims of "executive privilege" for dodging the attempts the panel made at contacting him. But he's no "executive" – not of the U.S. government, anyway. He has no claim to the clause that would allow a president – Trump, in this case – to maintain privacy over certain documents or talks with advisers.
Bannon isn't alone; almost everyone aligned with Trump is refusing to answer questions. Those among the voting public who remain steadfast in their commitment to him should therefore ask themselves why.
Trump, taking the path he's often done when someone in the business sector got crossways with him, sued the committee, apparently believing he is entitled to permanent executive privilege for anything he does from now until he vacates the planet. And he mistakenly has told his former advisers they share the same privilege, with Bannon taking it to heart. He and those of his ilk seem to believe they can do anything they want, without having to answer for it. That "privilege" should not be awarded to anyone.
Americans should be terrified of where this situation could head. If these people can do anything they want without being accountable, so, too, would that apply to the current regime and any that follow it. That would include Trump himself, should he be re-elected at some point.
It's disheartening that some Americans are perfectly OK with the reality that blanket and permanent immunity for those they admire would put the U.S. on the path to not just anarchy, but a dictatorship that would make other regimes across the world pale by comparison. It's time the scales fell off of millions of sets of eyes, and that the fans of those trying to circumvent justice at least consider the possibility that something might just be wrong here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.