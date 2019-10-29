Tomorrow night, children all over Cherokee County will be out and about, knocking on doors and politely asking for handouts. They'll be wearing costumes, carrying sacks – and most of this activity will occur after dark.
Halloween is a holiday that breeds plenty of ambivalence. Some people believe it's a manifestation of evil, although it likely has its roots in ancient Celtic harvest festivals, like the Gaelic Samhain. Pagan, yes; evil, no – and in fact, the holiday we now call Halloween actually began as a Christian celebration, variously called All Hallows Eve or All Saints Eve. In some parts of the world, candles are lit on graves to honor the souls of the dearly departed.
Whatever the case, for children, it's just an evening of fun and games – and cavity-inducing candy. Many parents accompany their youngsters on neighborhood treks, while others take their small fry to alternate events at churches, community centers, or private homes. But whatever the choice of festivities, safety should always be a prime concern.
Stories of razorblades in apples and arsenic injected into wrapped candy are the stuff of urban legend. However, as Heather Winn of the OSU Extension Center might say, accepted homemade treats from strangers probably isn't a good idea, because parents can't be certain that proper sanitation practices were employed. The last thing a parent wants for a child is an episode of "food poisoning" – which is rarely fatal, but sometimes quite painful.
Costumes should be chosen carefully, and should be fire-retardant as well as reflective, so passing motorists can clearly see the kids as they cross area streets. Children should also travel in groups – if possible, with an adult or older teenager supervising. They should be reminded to look both ways before they cross the street, and to avoid houses where hostile dogs might be lurking.
In fact, the age-old rule about only going to houses with their porch lights on, and with welcoming decorations outside, still applies. People who are gone for the evening, or who choose not to hand out treats, shouldn't have their porch lights on. That's simple Halloween etiquette – just as trick-or-treaters should always politely thank those who hand out goodies at their doors.
Local police will be keeping their eyes out for any tomfoolery, so despite the greeting of "trick or treat," this isn't a night for any hijinks. Tahlequah rarely has any problems on this holiday, and parents and children should make the pledge right now that they won't be among those who cause trouble – or serious accidents – on this night.
