Since COVID-19 took hold, there's been plenty of discussion over whether face masks really work to prevent the spread of the virus. The CDC has sent mixed messages, likely due to political concerns, but the latest advice suggests they will at least prevent an asymptomatic person from throwing out germs quite as readily.
Hand-washing and wearing gloves is long-time conventional wisdom. Otherwise, we wouldn't see signs in restaurant bathrooms advising staff to wash their hands before returning to work, and kitchen personnel wearing plastic or silicone coverings on their hands.
But with Tahlequah on track to reopen within a few weeks, it's incumbent on everyone to take into consideration the well-being and the feelings of friends, family and neighbors. Since there's some evidence to indicate masks and gloves help, we should wear them in public, if we can - even if we find them inconvenient or uncomfortable.
Sadly, Cherokee County has its share of folks who still believe COVID-19 is a hoax, or who thumb their noses at any authority figure that tries to foist safety policies on population. It's been observed that in other parts of the country, hoaxers and nose-thumbers are the first in line to get tested or to demand treatment when they get a tickle in their throats. Let's not let it come to that. We should wear the PPE, practice social distancing, and keep washing our hands and our clothing after possible exposure. It won't hurt, and it might even save lives.
