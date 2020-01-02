Social media has been a boon, in many ways. It has allowed families to keep in touch, and has given a forum to both introverts who don't get out that often, and extroverts who like to share wit and wisdom to brighten the day.
But it is also a scourge, because it has been used to disseminate what is loosely called "fake news." Actually, that's a misnomer; if it is "news," it cannot be fake. That's like using the phrase "fake gold." Either it's gold, or it isn't - anything else is simply something else. So let's call "fake news" what it really is: propaganda. And propaganda, while not always nefarious, is designed to control a target audience.
There is no question Russian trolls used propaganda on social media to help put Donald Trump in the White House. We can choose to believe all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies, and those of allies, or we can believe groups with self-serving intent and no evidence to back up their claims. It's not a question of whether Trump was legitimately elected - he was - or whether he deserves to be president. That's a matter of opinion, although opinion should be based on provable data - otherwise known as "facts." It should never be based on the tendency of many humans to try squeezing square pegs through round holes - or to make facts conform to preconceived beliefs or desires, which are often based on bigotries many of us don't even recognize we have.
And it won't stop in 2020; in fact, it is expected to escalate on both sides of the political aisle. Sadly, many Americans will succumb to the disinformation campaigns and spread them to others, just like a bad case of the flu.
Recently, an edited video of Joe Biden was passed around on Twitter. Biden has flaws, as does any other candidate, so there's no need to manipulate data to invent traits that don't exist. In this case, the material was altered to make Biden appear racist - which means its creator is likely racist. Many people advanced the video to help Biden's opponents, with no concern for its validity. Unfortunately, some well-meaning folks who wanted this purported aspect of Biden's character exposed also retweeted the video. And that includes more than a few in the news business.
In this day and age, the media is under attack for being purveyors of "fake news," so we don't need help generating criticism. But a savvy reader or viewer, when confronted with suspicious material, will look for the source and use common sense to determine its veracity. Furthermore, that same individual, when subjected to attacks against the "mainstream media" - which includes the Tahlequah Daily Press and all other traditional newspapers - will insist the assailant provide evidence to bolster specious claims.
All legitimate media outlets make mistakes, but when they do, they make corrections. They also cite reputable sources in news stories, and base all opinions on conclusions reached through reliable evidence. This does not mean they won't allow others to disagree, but there comes a point when a media outlet must decline to advance outrageous claims that are provably spurious, even at the risk of drawing allegations of bias. Opinion is one thing; opinion masquerading as fact is quite another.
Area residents still fleshing out New Year's resolutions can start with a pledge not to post or share memes or links on social media that have not been fact-checked. They can also accept that fact-check entities aren't liberal shills, but groups of individuals genuinely concerned with truth. That is especially important for all employees of media outlets. It is up to all of us to safeguard truth and to speak truth to power, even when it angers friends and family. Failure to do so could mean the death of democracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.