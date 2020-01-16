When people used to think of "trolls," images of stout but ugly creatures, loitering under bridges waiting for goats or humans to cross, came to mind. But those are presumably fictitious characters, whereas modern "trolls" are all too real.
Folks who manage social media sites dedicated to news can tell you all about trolls, because their infestations give the fleas on a garbage-raiding raccoon a run for its money. They're not hard to spot. During posts that invite community discussions, such as TDP's Saturday Forum, they're the ones who make the most vicious comments, attacking the newspaper and respondents who don't share their views.
Trolls usually have no mutual friends with any other participants or anyone who works at the media outlet in question; in fact, they often have just one or two friends. They could have their friends lists hidden, but that's not the case if a few names can be seen. Trolls aren't always fake; some are all too real. But the most of these are almost never from the county where the media entity is based. This means they have no stake in the community, and would rather stir up trouble than engage in rational discussions.
Although the number of registered Republicans is growing, Cherokee County has long been a conservative Democratic area that votes blue locally and red at the national level. These days, more residents are eschewing the two major parties and registering Libertarian or independent, especially since they can vote in Democratic primaries. But with a few notable exceptions, even the most rabid Trump supporters or detractors in this area are generally civil to one another, though they may be passionate in expressing their views.
Trolls, either actual people or those masquerading under false identities, don't represent the demographics of the areas where they lurk, but they tend to infect social media sites operated by the "real" media. It's one reason why some readers and viewers feel uncomfortable making comments; they don't want to be attacked and demeaned for putting in their two cents' worth. Their reticence has prompted many media companies to begin pulling their punches and retreating to safe harbors.
Incidentally, social media commenters who attack newspapers for telling an uncomfortable truth have rarely ever subscribed to a paper, nor would they -- or they're mad because the publication reported something they or a family member did to embarrass themselves. In the latter case, the goal is retribution; in the former, the goal is to make anyone riding the fence, or anyone already on their side, believe they have a lot more support than they really do. These days, it's more about validation than persuasion. This is very effective against people who are vulnerable or too busy to do the research.
Real people who can defend their convictions use their own names￼, can be verified as actual people, and have friends in common with at least someone on a given thread. But not all unruly cretins are posers; the public should never underestimate support for, or opposition to, candidates when it comes to modern politics - even if those candidates seem repugnant. Experienced observers of human behavior know there are "sheep" on both sides, who will follow their idols no matter what.
Be on the lookout for trolls and trouble-makers, from wherever they come - and don't rise to the bait.
