Some readers may be perusing the Daily Press over a cup of coffee, and gearing up to venture out into the Black Friday crowds. Others will be tucked safely into their sofas, watching a favorite show on television and gorging on Thanksgiving leftovers.
Whatever group you fall into, you'll likely get around to shopping - if not today, then this weekend, or another weekend before Christmas. And you'll find some great deals right here in Tahlequah.
If you didn't pick up a copy of our Black Friday edition, it's not too late. On your way to shop, you can cruise by our office at 106 W. Second today and grab one. It may be worth your time, because there are lots of bargains detailed at area business. Trust us, we know - and we plan to take advantage of them, just like anybody else.
Black Friday may not be your thing, if you prefer a less hectic pace and are willing to take your chances on low prices.é If that's the case, you'll want to check out the front page of TDP beginning late next week. That's when our annual holiday gift-buying series, by Sheri Gourd, kicks off. We'll be telling you about the latest in men's, women's, and children's gifts, along with stocking stuffers and last-minute buys. You'll learn where you can get them, right here in Cherokee County.
TDP will always urge readers to shop at home. Without the revenue your purchases bring, the city could not continue to operate. We'd have to forget about any roadwork or upkeep on parks. And a city without thriving local businesses is doomed to eventually die on the vine. By the way, that's also statistically true of communities this size that lose their newspapers.
As the Thanksgiving weekend continues, we hope our readers will take time to acknowledge the meaning of this holiday, and give thanks for what we do have. We all suffer through our own sets of problems. Many of us are living with very tight budgets these days, or estranged from family and friends. Some of us are in poor health or feel despondent for one reason or another. Still, most of us can find something to be thankful for. And whether the gratitude is offered up to God or the sanctuary of our own hearts, just acknowledging it can offer a measure of internal repose.
Get your shopping done, and save a little to give to the less fortunate. Pluck an Angel from a tree. Donate to a charity. And stay safe. Holiday traffic around here can be a little disconcerting.
As for us at TDP, we continue to be ever appreciative of our readers and advertisers, without whom we could not continue to churn out community news. We wish everyone a blessed Thanksgiving weekend.
