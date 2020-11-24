Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.