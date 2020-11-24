Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning became the latest in a string of states to certify former Vice President Joe Biden as winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election. Michigan had already made this declaration, but even so, threats are being made against Republican canvassers there by people who want them to "rescind" their votes certifying the election.
It's understandable that President Donald Trump's fans want him to remain in office. But trying to corner other honest, well-meaning Republicans into blatantly lying or cheating to keep him there is unAmerican, disgusting, and criminal. And it smacks of the type of fascist behavior any student of history would recognize.
Perhaps that's one of the problems these days in America; few of us are "students of history" anymore. We don't remember the lessons of World War II, because nearly all of our elders who fought for the cause have now passed on. It's disconcerting that some Trump voters would claim they and their nearly 74 million like-minded Americans would consider themselves disenfranchised - by the nearly 80 million voters who cast their ballots for Biden!
Please, give it up. It's time for America to get on with the show, whatever that may be. Even Trump seems to acknowledge that to some extent, as he has now "allowed" the General Services Administration to begin the formal transition process. This will allow the Biden team access to the intelligence information and other material they are, by law, due to receive.
This doesn't mean Trump will concede; it's unlikely he will ever do so, and his fans will continue to claim fraud. No evidence will convince them the majority of Americans chose Biden over Trump, because they've become convinced that Trump is a man chosen by God to lead America - somewhere, though few can say where for sure. They are also positive that Biden is not just inept, but that he is a "socialist" - though few who bandy that word about with such vitriol have any clue what it means.
America has much to be thankful for, despite the pandemic, economic doldrums and a contentious election cycle. People who used to love one another now can't stand to be in the same room together - even without the threat of COVID-19 looming. Politics is largely to blame. But what we must do now is recognize that fact - understand and acknowledge our blessings, and be willing to admit that those whom we've demonized are not our enemies.
This Thanksgiving, let's all set aside a few moments to contemplate the way forward for our friends, families and country - and to hope for the best for Mr. Biden and his team once they are sworn in next year. The vast majority of those who despise Trump still wanted him to succeed, and his fans should want the same for Biden. And neither they, nor Trump himself, should stand in the way of that success. To do so is to stand as a traitor to this country. And if Mr. Biden should founder on his own - there's always 2024.
