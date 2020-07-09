The votes are in and tallied, and the people have spoken. We're starting to roll out the results of our annual "Best of Cherokee County" contest.
The special supplement – now in two parts – is always the most highly anticipated of the year. The contest has been sponsored by the Daily Press for more than 30 years, and for many local businesses, it never grows old. Sometimes, the results change; in other categories, the favorites return, year after year. Some things just can't be beat!
Participation ebbs and flows, and the recent addition of digital balloting has made it more convenient for many readers, who don't want to manhandle the unwieldy full-page ballots in the print edition. Online ballots increased exponentially this year, and that will become more the case as time goes on. For the foreseeable future, though, there will always be at least one print ballot available every year, for subscribers who do not have internet access.
At the moment, our account executives are busy calling all the winners to give them an opportunity to support our special supplement detailing the final results. There are up to three places in each category, and they were based on the finalist ballot published in June. To be deemed a winner, a business, institution or individual had to receive at least a handful of votes.
As far as advertising goes, Best of Cherokee County is one of the most worthy deals we'll offer all year long, in terms of advertising value – because we can almost guarantee that several thousands of area residents will see it. The print edition of that tab will appear in the July 30 edition, and within a day or two, the digital version will be uploaded onto our website. It will look exactly like the print edition, with all the winners listed, along with the advertisers.
If you think you may be a winner and haven't been contacted yet, call Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack at our office, and they'll give you the lowdown. As far as readers go, you can look forward to the final product later this month!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.