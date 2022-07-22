The weekend edition of July 30-31, barring any unforeseen circumstances, will include our most eagerly anticipated product of the year: The Best of Cherokee County magazine.
We've had dozens of emails, calls and private messages from those "inquiring minds" that want to know. The magazine has been with the printer since Monday, July 18, and unless something happens that delays transit - which has happened before - it should be on the loading dock at the Muskogee Phoenix next Thursday, just in time for insertion before the weekend edition is delivered to subscribers and vendors.
This magazine is what many would call a "keeper," since it recognizes winners for their standout performances as essential parts of our community. It's informal, of course; we can't "prove" that Acme Widget Co. produces better gadgets than anyone else in the county. But with voting moved to an all-online format this year, we've cut down on the "stuffing" of the proverbial ballot box, so the top picks are a good indicator of local public opinion. And when it comes to the favorites in any given area, public opinion is the best indicator of all.
In the past, business owners have told us that when they didn't win, they took their lesser placings seriously, and they began to formulate ways they could improve their products and services. Presumably this wasn't just so they could claim the top spot in a poll, but so their improved methods would gain them more business. And that's how it should be.
We ordered an overprint of this magazine because of the interest, and more copies of the weekend edition will be printed for insertion. That means those who subscribe to TDP will get it "free" in their weekend papers, and those who buy from racks and vendors will pay the usual $2. Clients who don't necessarily subscribe - or who do, but would like an additional copy - may contact their account executive, and we'll give them out until we run out.
We hope everyone enjoys perusing this year's results, and remember, there's always next year. So if you have an idea for a new category, let your ad rep know!
