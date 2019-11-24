When the holiday season rolls around, scam artists and other thieves always step up their game. This year will be no different.
A local man recently got caught up in the gift card scheme that is becoming increasingly popular. Social media - especially Facebook - has proved a fruitful hunting ground, but cell phone users are also being targeted. On Facebook, "clone" accounts are created, and the crooks try to interact with other users, posing as someone already on the victim's friends list, or perhaps a celebrity. A clone account of rock 'n' roll artist Joe Walsh, also a member of The Eagles, tried earlier this year to get fans to join an "exclusive" fan club, merely by getting a gift card with $100 cash and sending it to a certain address.
Law enforcement officials repeat the mantra that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. That's why most Americans are now wise to the emails from Liberia from lawyers representing distant relatives who want to offer an inheritance, but to get the purported $2 million, the victim has to first send $5,000 for an international processing fee. This type of scam took an elderly Tahlequah woman several years ago for $52,000 - her entire life's savings.
Scam artists rely on the naiveté, generosity or greed of their victims. The understand some people want easy money; others want to help someone who's needy or in trouble. Some just don't understand the vile nature of scammers and find it hard to believe anyone could do such things to another human being. But these folks can be rebuffed with a little effort and vigilance.
Don't answer calls from numbers you don't know, and if you do, disengage immediately if it's a recording; then, block the number, although the scammer may come back with another one later. Never send anyone any money to get more money in return. Anyone calling with a freebie scheme or fantastic sale who asks you to get a gift card or provide sensitive personal information should be cut loose quickly. Remember that the IRS never calls taxpayers; it always corresponds through the postal service. Don't respond to emails offering inheritances or prizes; legitimate sources also use the mail. And sign up for Do Not Call lists and those that will cut down on junk scam mail.
During the holidays, local thieves are on the lookout for opportunities to grab gifts intended for others. Always lock your vehicles, but be especially mindful if you have gifts or other valuables inside that may entice a crook to break your window. Try to avoid package deliveries at your home unless someone is there to receive them, and never leave gift-wrapped packages on your porch.
Unfortunately, victims of scams rarely get back what was taken. It's best to do whatever you can to avoid being a victim in the first place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.