When partisan politics sweeps out valuable public servants along with riff raff, a line has been crossed. This is the type of thing that gives leaders of both major parties a bad name.
Top appointed officials serve at the pleasure of the president. Cabinet members cannot expect to keep their jobs when a new administration takes the helm, and neither can those in other key positions. President Trump swept out as many of President Obama's picks as he could, even those who were doing a stellar job - because for Trump, it wasn't about "draining the swamp" but replacing someone else's swamp creatures with his own, and erasing Obama's legacy.
But many had hoped President Biden wouldn't yield to the temptation to get rid of all Trump appointees - especially since a few are especially good at what they do. And just because an official was seated by Trump doesn't mean he or she licks the boots of their former boss. Indeed, some took seriously their oaths to work for the people and uphold the Constitution, rather than kowtow to the man who tapped them.
A prime example is Brian Kuester, who turned in his resignation as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District. His shoes will be tough to fill - and if the Biden team is paying attention, they'll beg Kuester to keep his shoes on.
Kuester is a Republican, as he was when he was elected top prosecutor for District 27 - which includes Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. But Kuester hasn't been "political" in the sense that so many people are. His chief concern has been getting justice for victims, and that's what he did when he was DA. Surely Trump's staff did enough research to know Kuester's qualifications, and that's why he got the nod. Kuester himself is good at picking winners, too; he's the one who hired Jack Thorp, who is now our DA. Jack is also registered Republican, but again, his loyalty is to the law, not to a party or person.
When the Supreme Court rendered its decision in the McGirt case, effectively nullifying state convictions in Indian Country, a disaster could have ensued. A number of heinous criminals might have been languishing on the streets while federal prosecutors scrambled to help the tribes get the ball rolling on prosecuting and convicting evildoers. That hasn't been the case with Kuester's office; his team took the bull by the horns, and convictions have been rolling out systematically. The "woe is me" naysayers, who claimed U.S. attorneys offices and tribal justice systems would fumble the ball, turned out to be wrong.
One small-minded individual on the Daily Press Facebook page insisted Kuester quit because of his hatred for Biden. Clearly, that man doesn't know Kuester. Regardless of who occupies the White House, it seems evident Kuester would continue to do the outstanding work he's done for many years as a prosecutor and leader in this area - a man responsive and answerable to the public, who truly cares about his constituency and who is sharp as a tack when it comes to the law.
Party registration shouldn't matter in law enforcement. If Democrats are looking to put ineffectual heads on pikes, they should start with Louis DeJoy, the spectacularly inept postmaster general who oozed into office under Trump and is doing his best to destroy the postal service. The Biden team should try to keep the best of those Trump appointed - and Kuester is one of those.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.