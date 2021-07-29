Comes now a group of Oklahoma lawmakers, taking time from their ostensibly busy schedules to pen a letter to The University of Oklahoma, complaining about its decision to ride away from the Big 12 conference and pasture with the Southeastern Conference.
Is there any topic totally unrelated to the job voters gave them that this "smaller government" Legislature won't take on? Is this the crowning jewel of "bipartisanship" they've finally chosen to hang their hats on?
They cheer when a baker refuses to create a wedding cake for a gay couple, then tell business owners they have no right to protect themselves from a deadly virus by asking employees to get shots. They try to circumvent the will of the people by ignoring desperately needed mental health and addiction counseling, then complain about repeat-offender druggies loitering on city streets because the law pulled the rug out from under felony classifications. They file countless heavy-handed bills designed to show everyone they're in charge, giving legions of Libertarians apoplexy.
It's understandable that legislators would be concerned over OU's decision to switch conferences, without taking Oklahoma State University along for the ride. Every Okie feels the same way. The two schools have been inextricably entwined, yet the most zealous of rivals, since time out of mind. For every discipline, the "Bedlam" competition tops the list of fan favorites. But where should these public servants be drawing the line for sticking their nose into everybody's business, and making threats to withhold funding for any entity that doesn't fall into line?
Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, is leading the charge, and it will come as no surprise to anyone that he's an OSU grad. He reminded OU officials theirs is a public institution that gets taxpayer dollars, and that everyone should be "collaborating and working together." That's true, but is it up to Hilbert and his colleagues to make final decisions for universities? Isn't that what we have regents, presidents, cabinets and athletic department administrators for? And has Hilbert taken a look at OU's athletic budget, and from whence it comes? Former OU football coach Bob Stoops used to justify his astronomical salary – in contrast to the much lower one collected by then-President David Boren – by pointing out it was the alumni association that funded his windfall.
Legislators have lately taken to telling us what we want. They've heard from literally thousands of us, they claim, who have opinions dovetailing their own. In this case, they have no idea what the public wants, nor are they familiar with the Supreme Court ruling that stated the NCAA could not impose a cap on student-athlete compensation. Higher ed officials have taken this decision to heart. Collegiate athletic programs bring in hundreds of millions of dollars, and if they have to give the performing students a slice of that pie, it's only natural those in charge will look for the most lucrative way to run the show – and that might mean shuffling conferences.
Lawmakers aren't wrong to fret. The problem is one of hypocrisy – another case of "big government" using force, issuing ultimatums, and in this case, the puerile complaint that OU has the temerity to align itself with The University of Texas. Are they afraid Sooner fans will suddenly switch allegiances and shout, "Hook 'em, Horns"?
Here's some advice for the Legislature: You have better things to do, like safeguarding our health, properly funding our schools, fixing our highways – and the list goes on, ad nauseum. When it comes to the gridiron, the court and the diamond, butt out.
