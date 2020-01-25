A quick glance at the proposed bills for the 2020 legislative session reveals a number of ideas so ridiculous that, as usual, many Oklahomans will be saying lawmakers are wasting their time and our dollars. Perhaps some of us will even questioning the sanity of a few who filed measures.
But there are always a few gems among the jagged rocks - and one of those could be State Rep. Collin Walke's legislation to prevent corporations from going after email users' information.
Everyone who communicates through digital means would agree privacy is a major concern. Google, Microsoft and other tech giants have used their servers to peek into emails of millions of Americans, and can use the information they glean to target consumers. That might seem innocuous on its face, but when considering the hazards of "fake news" popping up on social media, and the annoying target advertising there, it doesn't take much contemplation to understand the same issues plague emails.
These companies have profited from invading the privacy of ordinary Americans. Instead of making our own choices, we are being steered into choices preferred by those who lurk in the background. Libertarians have been on soapboxes about privacy issues for years, and though Walke may be a Democrat, he ought to pull support from colleagues of every stripe.
Walke hopes House Bill 2810 will be just the first move toward what he calls a "more balanced and fair use of our private information." He pointed out that although email was originally a simple and efficient tool that was used by some, in today's world, it's become an absolute necessity. Just as Oklahomans can opt out of unwanted junk "snail mail," he wants them to be able to protect themselves from emails that come as a result of data exploitation.
"If tech companies want to be treated as public goods, then ensuring that they do not harness our information for their own personal benefit is an absolute necessity," Walke said.
We couldn't say it better ourselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.