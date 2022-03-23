Exemptions and tax credits are always popular with Oklahomans, even if taking advantage of them means the elimination of services – as long as that loss doesn't affect them personally.
A couple of bills that passed the Oklahoma House this week were bipartisan in nature – surprise! – and will be beneficial for two groups of people who both need and deserve them. One, House Bill 3371, sets up the Caring for Caregivers Act. If the Senate agrees, it will give an income tax credit to those providing care for an elderly loved one. The credit is generous; it would be equal to half the expenses of that care, as long as the "patient" needs assistance with a couple of daily living activities.
Most folks have at least one friend or relative who has given up part of his or her own life – including an income – to watch over an ailing senior. Giving up a salary and adopting a more modest means of living is a noble gesture, and many times, literally a life-saving one. As the bill's author, Rep. Tammy West, put it: "This measure recognizes their selfless dedication and hard work as they often juggle other jobs, their own lives and the needs of their loved ones."
West didn't add, but certainly could have, that this is no easy feat. Many of the elderly patients are cantankerous, forgetful, and even downright mean. Oftentimes, that's due to dementia. It takes a heart of gold and the patience of Job to deal with such situations, which is why the credit – normally capped at $2,000 – will increase to $3,000 under these circumstances. The bill lists covered expenses as medical equipment and technology; home care and personal aide assistants; respite and adult day care; and home renovations so the family member will be safe and mobile.
Another bill that will strike close to home for many Okies is HB 3693, which would grant veterans a full tax exemption on retirement benefits paid for their service. The current exemption is up to 75%, or $10,000 of their benefits from the armed services, but after Dec. 31, 2022, they'd get the 100% exemption. One of the bill's authors – Kevin McDugle of Broken Arrow – says this legislation is among the most commonly requested from the aerospace industry and "other business sectors," mainly on behalf of veterans. Said McDugle: "This bill allows us to keep our retired veterans and their families in our state where they can continue to be a great addition to Oklahoma's workforce."
A key impetus is the knowledge and expertise people gain in the military, which often translates to a civilian job after they separate from service. It stands to reason that these highly trained veterans will go where they can get the best benefits, and Oklahoma has a vested interest in keeping them here. After all, the state has several bases that have thousands of civilian jobs.
In general, anything that pays tribute to veterans should be seen in a positive light. It's no wonder why the House passed this measure unanimously. And that's saying something these days.
