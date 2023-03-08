It's fair to wonder why Sen. David Bullard and Rep. Kevin West are so obsessed with LGBTQ citizens that they are trying to deny them the right to exist. They may argue otherwise - if they ever returned questions from the media and other interested parties - but removing the First Amendment "freedom of expression" from a whole group of people is tantamount to snuffing them out.
House Bill 2186 and Senate Bill 503 could effectively ban public drag performances in Oklahoma. HB 2186 prohibits "adult cabaret" performances, including drag shows, if they are deemed "harmful to minors." Deemed harmful by whom? Do Mr. Bullard and Mr. West believe they are competent to speak for everyone else in determining what is "harmful" to kids? If so, it's also reasonable to ask whether these two gentlemen have underaged children, and if so, whether they allow those kids to have cell phones, where they can easily access the most filthy content imaginable.
SB 503, for its part, prohibits "a public display of lewd acts or obscene material in a public place including but not limited to parades, shows, concerts, plays, or any other activity where a minor could witness." Again, do these fellows consider themselves fit to be jury and judge - and hangmen, if necessary - to decide what's acceptable for the rest of us and our kids?
Plenty of Oklahomans would never venture to a drag show, perhaps because they think it might be "sinful." Others just aren't interested. But they ought to be interested in all the new laws some unhinged humans peopling the Legislature are trying to push to censor teachers, ban books, strike certain curricula and take other actions that, in more sensible days, would be described as fascist.
Pardon our cynicism, but we do not believe Mr. Bullard, Mr. West - or any other politician - has the right to lay down laws that tread upon the First Amendment. It's ironic they'd even try, since when it comes to education, they squeal as loudly as pigs headed to slaughter about "parental choice" and insist parents should be able to decide what their kids are exposed to.
But that sentiment only applies if what parents want falls in line with their own stodgy, draconian beliefs. Other parents - those who want their children to be privy to a wide variety of experiences - can just fall off a cliff, as far as the authoritarian types are concerned. And it seems obvious those who want to limit access to books don't read themselves, probably because they can't. That appears to be the type of person most prone to be elected to office in some areas of the country. Those types need Big Brother to make laws telling their kids what they can and cannot do, since they can't manage that task themselves.
Oklahoma, wake up. Today's attacks upon journalists, teachers, people of color, LGBTQ folks, books, scientists and anyone well-educated enough to understand the Constitution won't end there. Historically speaking, they'll get around to everyone of whom they don't approve. Soon enough, Scottish men who want to wear kilts will need a license to do so, and those who aren't "their" kind of Christian will find their names on some kind of list. It's happened before, and it could happen again.
