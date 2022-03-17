Imagine Congress working together in bipartisan fashion. That seems like a tall order, yet it happened this week, albeit for nothing as significant as repelling World War III or taking action to help stabilize prices at the pump.
On March 15, the U.S. Senate managed to vote – unanimously, no less! – to make Daylight Saving Time permanent as of November 2023. That means none of us will have to remember to "fall back" again. While this seems a minor issue in comparison to other more pressing problems, it could arguably have some long-reaching positive effects.
Studies have attributed a number of negative aspects to the twice-a-year ritual of changing our clocks. An economics professor blames the "spring forward" ritual for at least 30 excess vehicular crash fatalities. Since the change usually happens in the wee hours on a Sunday, one can only assume the deaths occur due to people speeding to get to church before it's too late – or in some cases, a job.
Most people don't even remember why DST was implemented in the first place. A pervasive myth was that Congress put it in place to help farmers – to give them more "light" for doing their chores. But since most of these duties depended on the actual appearance of the sun, rather than the hands on a clock, there was nothing beneficial about it in that regard.
In fact, DST was first put into place in the U.S. – following many other countries – with the Standard Time Act. This, according to Wikipedia, was enacted "as a wartime measure for seven months during World War I in the interest of adding more daylight hours to conserve energy resources." Year-round DST, also known as "War Time," was put into place again during World War II. Afterward, local jurisdictions determined whether they wanted to observe DST until 1966, when the Uniform Time Act "standardized" DST.
Now, if the House and President Joe Biden follow through, any state in the U.S. that has been making the switch would be permanently using DST. Experts in "circadian rhythms" and sleep are sounding warning bells, saying year-round "standard time" will be better for our health.
If this all sounds confusing, it should. The average Joe has no clue which will be "better" physiologically, DST or ST. Most of us don't know anything about circadian rhythms; we just know whether we've had a good night's sleep. The old wives' remedies of a warm glass of milk or counting sheep might work just as well, or in lieu of that, a prescription from a doctor.
One thing's for sure: Anytime bipartisan work can be done, it should be celebrated. And with no clock changing, none of us will be late – or for that matter, early, and heaven forbid! – to church or work, or pulling up to the store before it's opened or after it's closed.
