Around these parts, longtime Adair County resident Dwight Birdwell is probably best known for his stint on the Cherokee Nation Judicial Appeals Tribunal from 1987 to 1999. He's also a practicing attorney in Oklahoma City, and has been involved with cases here as well.
As of Tuesday, though, he might be better known as a recipient of the Medal of Honor, considered the most prestigious U.S. military decoration. He was presented with his award by President Joe Biden during a ceremony at the White House.
Here's how Birdwell's friend, and former Oklahoma Speaker of the House Larry Adair, described the situation for which Birdwell was feted: "Fifty-four years ago, in the early hours of Jan. 31, 1968, 70,000 Viet Cong and North Vietnamese regular troops had moved undetected near major cities, villages, and U.S. military facilities throughout South Vietnam for a major military offensive, which became known as the Tet Offensive of 1968. The Communist forces' surprise attacks in these many locations, simultaneously was supposed to have defeated all the U.S. military forces fighting in South Vietnam. After a horrendous battle, Ton Son Nhut and Saigon were saved. Birdwell was wounded in action during this battle and was awarded a Purple Heart medal and a Silver Star medal for heroism. He was awarded a second Silver Star award in a later battle in the village of An Duc and received two more Purple Heart awards before his tour of duty in Vietnam ended."
Birdwell's heroism has long been known by those around him, but he's a humble man, and not one to boast about how he saved so many lives while he was seriously injured himself. But his friends, as well as the president, had no problem giving credit where it's due. Said Biden: "When he was ordered to load onto the medevac helicopter, he complied — this I find amazing — only to crawl right back off the other side and to keep on fighting." The president also pointed out something the Cherokee Nation has always known: That American Indians constitute a higher per capita rate of military service than any other ethnic group.
The Stilwell Democrat Journal published a comprehensive feature on Birdwell when he learned he'd be receiving the honor, and another story in this week's edition described the ceremony in D.C. It's difficult to think of a person who is more deserving of this honor.
Congratulations to this remarkable man for a richly deserved recognition, and thanks to Biden and others in power for taking the steps necessary to publicly thank him for his extraordinary service. He's one in a long line of Cherokee heroes, but he won't be the last, and for that, the rest of us can be thankful.
