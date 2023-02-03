Some of us can still remember attending high school football games, cheering for our team, and hoping the other guys didn't score. When a 2-point conversion or a 3-point field goal seemed imminent for the opponents, the home team's cheerleaders would chant, "Block that kick! Block that kick!"
"Blocking," in gridiron lexicon, has a different meaning than it does in today's world of social media. When admins of a page or group, or just an individual, doesn't want to see posts from people who offend them, they often block them. In other words, they "kick" them off their site. Sometimes the ban is necessary, when people won't behave themselves, and when they confuse free speech with libelous or defamatory content. But other times, blocking someone is an outward expression of petty grudges, or the inability to tolerate criticism or opinions different from one's own.
When he took over Twitter, Elon Musk said he'd be a crusader for free speech. As it turns out, the only speech he accords freedom is that of people whose viewpoints mirror his own. That's not free speech; that's a not-so-subtle form of tyranny used by repressive regimes in world history. Musk – whose origins in South Africa would preclude him from ever running for president, despite claims by his breathless fans – is more concerned with his personal liberty than with those whom he purports to serve. He's treating Twitter like his personal fiefdom, and indeed, that's just what it is. Musk has every right to decide on content on his privately owned platform, and no one with the slightest inkling of what the "free market" is about would argue otherwise.
It's interesting, though, that the example he has set seems to have been adopted by many who have no financial stake in the social media giants. They forget the rest of us are just travelers through someone else's territory. The social media platforms themselves will at least temporarily block those who run afoul of "community standards," and admins can and should block people who eschew the established standards of their pages. But fair comment and criticism isn't a violation of any credible "standard" – especially when the blocker is trying to avoid exposure.
Journalists of both the print and broadcast stripe are often blocked by too-big-for-their-britches social media admins who fancy themselves "citizen journalists." A surprising number of these ego-driven individuals possess borderline literacy skills, and many have criminal records as long as their own arms. It's a shame more people don't check them out before they lend them credibility by following them; if they did a little investigative work themselves, they'd understand that without proper skills and training, citizen journalists are in no way qualified for the title. They're more aptly described as "influencers," and their sphere of influence is the sea of gullible users in the digital world.
A useful little site in Oklahoma is www.odcr.com. There, a viewer can engage in a peep show that reveals the sordid – or at least questionable – backgrounds of the best and the worst among us. Almost every session, the Legislature tries to get rid of this site or at least limit access, because the public can see that they and their family members are some of the worst offenders. Legislators will therein be listed with their DUIs, lawsuits for nonpayment of debts, hot checks, protective orders, contentious divorces and disgusting personal habits. And it's not just the list; many of the seamy details are available with the click of a mouse.
Before you take the word of anyone spewing venom on social media, look that person up – and then decide whether he or she is worth believing. If an admin has blocked one too many kicks, that keyboard warrior may have something to hide.
