The #MeToo movement of 2017 might be scoffed at in some quarters, but in others, it served a purpose. The good news is that while sexual coercion has fallen off since that time, in 2018, women had to tolerate more sexist remarks and gender harassment than before. Ironically, such comments may have been prompted by the movement and advanced by the scoffers.
Yes, a glass ceiling does exist, and there's no denying it. The vast majority of CEOs, political leaders and other top-tier individuals are still white males – at least, in the United States. And in many areas, men are still paid more than women; any honest human resources manager would have to admit that.
But progress has been made, and in Tahlequah, women business owners are moving full-steam ahead – often at a quicker pace than their sisters in metropolitan areas.
In a feature last week, the Tahlequah Daily Press talked to some of these trend-setting women. Some recalled female peers who had left the workforce to become stay-at-home moms, which is their right. Others stayed the course, and cut paths for themselves in the business community at-large. And almost all agreed it's tough juggling their duties as moms and wives, along with their obligations as business owners and managers.
And stereotypes and misconceptions remain. A local chiropractor said she has to deal with the fact that, in her profession, women are often viewed as "not equal" to their male counterparts. A venerable department store saw its reins turned over from father to daughter, and the new owner admits they considered the risk of losing a client base. That's especially true, she said, because she's young.
So much more could be said about local business owners who also happen to be women. In fact, a couple of women complained that they – or someone they knew – weren't included in the story. Unfortunately, there are so many successful and motivated women executives and business owners in this city that it would be impossible to interview them all in one story – or even in a series of three or four stories. In a way, Tahlequah is fortunate to have that particular "problem."
Tahlequah residents have long accepted women in key roles. It would be difficult to remember a time when women didn't hold elected positions at the county level. We had a woman sheriff, Delena Goss, and have had women mayors, like Sally Ross, and now, Sue Catron. Wilma Mankiller served as chief of the Cherokee Nation. And anyone who's lived here for any length of time will remember formidable women like Doris Hinds, Isabel Baker, and Kay Felts. They would be proud of the women who have followed in their footsteps to run clothing stores, banks, restaurants and more.
Some of these women will be featured this month in our Women in Business series, which will appear in the Friday editions; the first installment is on page 8A of this newspaper. Several were featured for the same special supplement in 2018, and those stories are still on our website. If you have a woman to nominate, call Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack, our advertising representatives. You may also speak to Juanita McDaniel.
We are proud of the strength, innovation and fortitude that have always been part and parcel of the women of Cherokee County. Long may they carry the banner for the rest of us!
