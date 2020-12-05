Area residents who expect to run for office in 2021 should be ready to file their declarations of candidacy soon - and if they want a free announcement on the front page of the Tahlequah Daily Press, they need to get cracking!
Filing for school boards in each of Cherokee County's 11 districts starts at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, and ends Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. at the Election Board office. Oftentimes, seats go unchallenged, with incumbents maintaining their seats without an election, or newcomers slipping in the same way. If a race is required, a primary will be held Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Tahlequah city elections are also slated for 2021, and candidates must file next week, Monday through Wednesday at City Hall. Races up for grabs this year include Wards 1 and 2 City Council, city clerk, street commissioner and police chief. As with the school boards, races are nonpartisan.
Everyone who seeks a local office - or local residents who run for higher offices - is eligible for one free front-page announcement in the TDP, including a color facial photo. We don't set a word limit, but reserve the right to edit for space limitations or content. Candidates should explain their own credentials, qualifications and plans for the office, rather than attacking opponents or incumbents. The latter type of material will be handled through paid political advertising.
Due to ethics, our staff writers will not compile announcements. They must be submitted in third-person narrative form - in text format, not PDF - to news@tahlequahdailypress.com - along with a JPG (jpeg) facial photos. They are advised to call Assistant Editor Sheri Gourd to make sure we've received them at that email address. They may also email Sheri for other information; since all news staffers but the executive editor are working remotely, email is the best method of contact for now.
All announcements for city or school board races must be in our office no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Any received after that point will not be published free of charge. The front-page placement is only available to those who announce first in the TDP. Announcements that appear first in other media will be published on an inside page of the newspaper, rather than the front page.
Candidates who submit announcements before the filing period ends may request dates for publication before year's end, and we will try to honor them, provided no other candidate has asked for that date, as we only publish one announcement per edition. We do not promise publication dates until announcements are in our hands. Candidates requesting dates should remember that our Wednesday and Friday editions are digital only, and we do not publish announcements in the weekend edition, due to the presence of other standing features and because of past infighting among candidates for that particular paper.
Though we're happy to offer the free announcements as a public service, that only scratches the surface in terms of the type of exposure a successful candidate will need. Digital advertising is especially relevant, as was proved during the November elections. Our advertising executives stand ready to help spotlight campaigns in a professional, effective manner, using print, digital and website strategies. Just call 918-456-8833, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and ask for Heather or Joe. It's a good idea to get started as soon as possible.
Good luck to everyone with a sincere desire to serve our schools and our city!
