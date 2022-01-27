With campaign season ratcheting up, and rumblings afoot about who's running for what, it's time again to remind potential candidates for political office of how they can get their best bang for the buck from the Tahlequah Daily Press.
In 2020, Cherokee County voters will be casting ballots for assessor, treasurer, district attorney, and county commissioner Districts 1 and 3, as well as the district and associate district judge posts. At the state level, we have the District 18 State Senate office, and all three state representative offices affecting Cherokee County. Also up for grabs in a potential nail-biter will be the District 2 congressional seat. Of course, we'll be casting ballots for the highest state offices, including governor.
County-level candidates will pay a $300 filing fee; would-be state reps, $500; state senator job-seekers, $750; and district attorney and judge candidates, $500. Those seeking every available state office including lieutenant governor will pay $1,000; gubernatorial candidates must pay $2,000. All candidates will be filing their declarations April 13-15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. County offices file with the Cherokee County Election Board, in person or through an agent. All others, from district attorney on up, will file in Oklahoma City.
Everyone who seeks a local office – or local residents who run for higher offices – are eligible for one free front-page announcement in the Daily Press, including a color facial photo. We don't set a word limit, but reserve the right to edit for space limitations or content. Candidates should explain their own credentials, qualifications and plans for the office, rather than attacking opponents or incumbents. The latter type of material will be handled through paid political advertising. Candidates must also reveal their political parties unless the election is nonpartisan. Due to ethics considerations, TDP staff writers will not compile announcements. They must be submitted in narrative form to news@tahlequahdailypress.com, and are advised to call Copy Editor Brian King to make sure we've received them.
All announcements must be in our office no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. Any received after that point will not be published free of charge. Another important caveat: The front-page placement, which will appear below the fold, is only available to those who choose to announce first in the Tahlequah Daily Press. Announcements published first in other media will be published inside the newspaper, rather than on the front page. Candidates may request specific dates for publication through the news team, and we will try to honor them, provided no other candidate has asked for that date, as only one announcement will appear per day. We do not promise dates until announcements are in our office. Each announcement will appear in a print edition, and on the TDP website.
Though we're happy to offer the free announcements as a public service, that in itself only scratches the surface in terms of the type of exposure a successful candidate will need. Our advertising executives stand ready to help spotlight campaigns in a professional, effective manner, using print, digital and website strategies. Just call 918-456-8833, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and ask for Heather or Joe. It's a good idea to get started as soon as possible, since the primary election is June 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.