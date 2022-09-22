Since we announced last week that the Daily Press was going to accept a limited number of letters regarding politics and candidates, we've had a few questions. We like it when people ask questions; that shows us they're paying attention!
TDP News Editor Sara Serrano was on hand for "Bipartisan Beers and Cheers" last Friday. Sara couldn't say whether gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma's current superintendent of public instruction, actually had a beer, but that wasn't the point. It seemed incumbent upon us to cover an event featuring a candidate for a high-level office. If Gov. Stitt shows up in Tahlequah, we'll be there, too – provided we have notice.
Ample notice is important for anything we might staff. Calling us just minutes before an event, and expecting us to send a reporter, is probably folly. Our small staff is likely allocated to other events already, and it doesn't seem right to drop something to which we've already committed for something else. So those bringing in politicians or presenting an award to a local citizen should communicate with us as far in advance as possible.
Now in regard to questions about covering local events of local candidates: We still cannot do that, because we simply don't have the bodies. We will staff a forum if all candidates of a particular race have been invited. But we assume there will be many events for candidates, and there's no way to be at all of them, or to make a choice that won't ruffle feathers. It may seem counterintuitive to cover state and national candidates, but not local ones, but it makes sense. While local residents have many opportunities to be exposed to local candidates, that's not the case for those running for state or federal office.
We do allow the political parties to submit news about upcoming events, including candidate speeches and visits, but we will filter out lengthy details about those candidates. From the news standpoint, it's important to let readers know who's speaking, and when and where; as for the campaign material, that belongs in the form of paid advertising. When the political season began, we offered each candidate a front-page announcement, which is more than most papers do.
A few Democrats have asked why we give so much more ink to Republican press releases, and the answer is: The Republicans submit them on a more regular (and thorough) basis. On the other hand, we're also asked why Republican party heads don't participate in our weekly Political Roundup. The answer is, they don't return our calls, although Sen. Dewayne Pemberton and Rep. Bob Ed Culver have been deeply involved in these discussions. As for the other senators and representatives, they don't return calls, so we've mostly given up. Most people in Cherokee County consider Dewayne and Bob Ed "their" officials, anyway.
Candidates who want more exposure can get it through our advertising executives. There are many unique ways to reach a mass audience. The print editions offer not just the standard ads, color or otherwise, but some front-page placement – skyboxes, strips, and even "stickies." And there's our website, seen by literally thousands every day, most of them repeat visitors. As for social media, we have nearly 35,000 followers – more than any newspaper in the state except The Oklahoman and the Tulsa World. That means major visibility.
Anyone who's interested in what we have to offer between now and November should contact Heather or Joe during regular office hours.
