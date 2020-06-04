Several readers have asked us to dig up more information on candidates in the upcoming primary election, slated for June 30. Although there are always a few who won't cooperate, we're going to give it a shot.
In recent years, for most elections at the local level, the Daily Press news team has cobbled together a handful of questions designed with particular offices in mind. For instance, issues that pertain to a candidate for county sheriff wouldn't necessarily apply to a candidate for county commissioner, and certainly not for a state representative candidate. And federal, state, county and municipal offices clearly have different concerns.
Plans will be finalized Friday for our precise plan of action, but in general, we hope to send out questions - at most, 10 per race - by Tuesday, June 9. We will primarily confine this project to candidates for local races, which would mean sheriff and District 2 commissioner, for Cherokee County; Districts 3 and 9, State Senate; and Districts 4 and 14, State House. We may not include District 86 Rep. David Hardin, since he did not draw an opponent. We may send questionnaires to candidates for District 2 U.S. Congress. The U.S. Senate race will be critical this year, but we're not certain we will include those, because at that level, many candidates won't respond to queries from a small newspaper.
It's important that we have contact information for any candidates who would like questionnaires, and we'll be working to gather those. In the meantime, candidates should make sure we have that information by emailing it to news@tahlequahdailypress.com. Also, our advertising executives will be contacting candidates to discuss this special supplement and other promotional opportunities.
Once candidates have received their questionnaires, they will have until Monday, June 15 at noon to return their answers to us via email. We cannot accept hand-delivered or "snail mail" responses, due to time constraints and the possibility of error. We will limit the answers to each question to a certain number of words - possibly 100, though we will let candidates know that on the questionnaires. Each candidate for the same race will receive the same questions; all state House and Senate candidates will also receive the same queries.
We will ask candidates to let us know they've received their questionnaires by calling us, and similarly, they should call when they send their responses. In no case will we allow any candidate to have more time to respond, as this would not be fair to others. We will assume any candidate we haven't heard from by the June 22 deadline will not be participating. Please note that although some candidates don't have primary opponents and won't be on the ballots until November, this is the best way to give all candidates an equal opportunity to address the issues, at the same time, in one place.
Finally, each candidate should include with his or her responses a "mugshot," or facial photo. We will print the responses as they are submitted, with no editing for spelling, grammar, or punctuation. However, we will edit if a candidate exceeds the word limit; in case of a direct attack on an opponent; or if material is included that cannot be proved as fact.
We hope all candidates will choose to participate in this special forum, because from what we've heard, many of them aren't familiar to readers. We want to change that, and give voters - especially those casting absentee ballots - time to ponder their choices. Since the answers will be published in our weekend edition of June 20-21, and then on our website, voters will get the time they need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.