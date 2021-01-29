Those who have been experiencing difficulty getting through to the Cherokee County Health Department can lay the blame at one collective set of feet: the Oklahoma Legislature.
A number of people looking to get appointments for the COVID-19 shots have called the Tahlequah Daily Press, City Hall, the hospitals, the Chamber and anywhere else they might find an answer. Everyone on the receiving end would like to help, but all anyone can really do is be patient, keep trying, and get in line.
A two-part series published last week by TDP details the process, and explains why folks seeking shots have been unable to connect with CCHD. It's because the lines are clogged with the vast number of people calling in. The response from a handful of readers, was, "Why don't they hire more people?"
And therein lies the rub. Over the past decade and a half, the Legislature – in its overall lack of wisdom, and in conjunction with the short-sighted individuals infesting the Governor's Mansion – has cut health department budgets. Cherokee County first lost its own dedicated administrator when the wonderful Linda Axley, a Help In Crisis "founding mother," was in charge. Linda then had to oversee another county, and then another. She finally retired, probably right before her workload drove her over the edge.
It's gotten worse. Now, general staffers – nurses, counselors, etc. – are shared among neighboring counties. There are scarcely enough employees to even man the offices, much less administer vaccinations, counsel desperate folks, provide birth control advice and accoutrements, and all the other functions our public health services used to provide.
Many people don't have regular dealings with health departments; it's only now, during a pandemic, when they suddenly understand the critical value. Still, the public shouldn't be surprised to learn this service has been cut to the bone by uncaring, overpaid individuals driven by a need for personal power: Every Oklahoman has seen the decimation these "public servants" have wrought upon the constitutionally guaranteed "free" (read: public) education system.
We're not saying local legislators are to blame; Dewayne Pemberton, for one, has always championed public education. But given what's happened across the globe with COVID-19, it's time for voters to press elected officials to give more attention to public health. In the meantime, TDP will keep you informed about the vaccination phases and where you fit in. Go online and register. Wait for your appointment. But keep trying. Eventually, you'll get through.
